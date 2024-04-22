Guide to betting on PGA TOUR golf responsibly

Determine your bankroll, also known as a sports betting budget, for a specific timeframe. This should be an amount that you are comfortable with losing entirely without it impacting your overall financial wellbeing (ex: ability to pay bills). The timeframe for your bankroll should be long, as in multiple months or a year, not just one weekend of betting.

Related to bankroll, it’s also important to choose and keep consistent with a unit size, which is your standard wager amount. Best practices are to have your unit size equal between 1-4 percent of your total bankroll. Keeping your unit size small will allow you to sustain funds during inevitable “cold streaks” and continue betting without the need to deposit again or increase your bankroll.

Sports betting needs to be viewed as a type of paid entertainment. Since the odds are skewed notably in the sportsbooks’ favor, it’s very likely that you will not turn a profit from betting, especially in the long term if you are placing bets regularly. Therefore, it should be seen through a similar lens as paying to go see a movie, a show or a live sporting event. It’s entertainment that very likely comes at a cost, even if there is an off-chance that it could also result in winning money.

Do not ever bet using funds that you don’t currently have. Betting with credit or borrowing funds from someone else to gamble can be extremely dangerous and result in losing amounts that you are unable to afford.

Set limits on your deposit amounts and time spent betting. Most online sportsbooks now offer the ability for users to set these limits themselves, a critical feature that all bettors should use to ensure that they do not deposit more than their personal bankroll amount and don’t spend too much time focused on gambling.

Never chase your losses. This is arguably the most common way by which bettors end up losing significant amounts, often more than they can afford to lose. Chasing losses involves placing more bets and/or wagering more than usual in hopes of winning back what was lost. This is a slippery slope where losses can compound quickly and possibly result in negative impacts on financial and mental well-being.