Guide to betting on PGA TOUR golf responsibly
The 2024 PGA TOUR season runs from January through early September. (Getty Images)
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
Editor’s note: Birches Health is a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering clinical care covered by insurance and state government funding.
Simply put, there’s nothing else like golf betting. With the ever-present potential for longshot victories, at times seemingly unpredictable variance of performances, and crazy swings from hole to hole that can turn sure-fire winning bets into heartbreaking losses, no other major U.S. sport provides the same level of weekly intrigue that golf betting does on the PGA TOUR.
As a comparison, to get +10000 odds or greater when betting on football, you’d likely have to place a longshot future or build a crazy multi-leg parlay (not advisable). The futures bet would take many months to potentially cash, while the true chances of that parlay winning would be extremely small.
With golf, though, single wagers for triple-digit longshots win somewhat regularly and usually only take four days (or fewer) to play out. In fact, 2024 started with six of the first nine PGA TOUR events being won by longshots with +10000 odds or higher. In the words of Golfbet’s own Ben Everill, “No other sport gives you the chance to hit a lottery ticket so often.” However, that early trend has been countered sharply as of late, with Scottie Scheffler’s four wins this year – at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, THE PLAYERS, the Masters and RBC Heritage – all coming as the pre-tournament favorite.
It’s also worth noting that the longshot winners were very favorable results for sportsbooks. Sure, they had to pay out a handful of big winning bets those weeks, but the large majority of outright wagers were on other players, and therefore lost.
All of this helps illustrate the fact that betting on golf can be fun, but very difficult. Throwing darts on longshots can be exhilarating if they’re in the mix come Sunday, but a lot less enjoyable if the favorite ultimately comes through with the victory that week. Therefore, it’s critically important to learn and remember how to bet responsibly if you are going to be wagering on PGA TOUR events.
General Responsible Gaming tips and best practices
Whether you’re betting on golf or any other sport, understanding the basics of how to do so responsibly and sustainably is paramount. Every year, thousands of bettors lose more than they expected, which can have severe negative impacts on both financial and mental health. Take time to commit these tips to memory and ensure that they are always top of mind before placing a bet.
- Determine your bankroll, also known as a sports betting budget, for a specific timeframe. This should be an amount that you are comfortable with losing entirely without it impacting your overall financial wellbeing (ex: ability to pay bills). The timeframe for your bankroll should be long, as in multiple months or a year, not just one weekend of betting.
- Related to bankroll, it’s also important to choose and keep consistent with a unit size, which is your standard wager amount. Best practices are to have your unit size equal between 1-4 percent of your total bankroll. Keeping your unit size small will allow you to sustain funds during inevitable “cold streaks” and continue betting without the need to deposit again or increase your bankroll.
- Sports betting needs to be viewed as a type of paid entertainment. Since the odds are skewed notably in the sportsbooks’ favor, it’s very likely that you will not turn a profit from betting, especially in the long term if you are placing bets regularly. Therefore, it should be seen through a similar lens as paying to go see a movie, a show or a live sporting event. It’s entertainment that very likely comes at a cost, even if there is an off-chance that it could also result in winning money.
- Do not ever bet using funds that you don’t currently have. Betting with credit or borrowing funds from someone else to gamble can be extremely dangerous and result in losing amounts that you are unable to afford.
- Set limits on your deposit amounts and time spent betting. Most online sportsbooks now offer the ability for users to set these limits themselves, a critical feature that all bettors should use to ensure that they do not deposit more than their personal bankroll amount and don’t spend too much time focused on gambling.
- Never chase your losses. This is arguably the most common way by which bettors end up losing significant amounts, often more than they can afford to lose. Chasing losses involves placing more bets and/or wagering more than usual in hopes of winning back what was lost. This is a slippery slope where losses can compound quickly and possibly result in negative impacts on financial and mental well-being.
- Never bet while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as those impair judgment and can potentially lead to placing larger or more bets than usual. If you are out at a sports bar with friends and have been drinking, do not bet. Wagering needs to be done with a clear mind to avoid potential unexpected losses or other issues.
Betting on PGA TOUR golf responsibly
As discussed earlier, betting on golf is different from betting on other sports. In many PGA TOUR events, there are sometimes 140 players or more in the field. That means picking a winner is much more difficult than in most other sports, but is also why some of the associated outright odds can be +10000 or higher. If you are new to golf betting, be sure to familiarize yourself with how to do so responsibly before placing your first wagers.
- Know the tournament format and rules. PGA TOUR events vary in field size, cut rules and playoff formats. This is particularly important in 2024 with “Signature Events.” This year there are eight limited-field Signature Events. The threeplayer-hosted tournaments – The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. The other five Signature Events do not have a cut.
- Learn the “house rules” of your sportsbook. These can vary, so be sure to do research into the individual set of rules before betting with that sportsbook’s platform. Some examples:
- Dead heats: One of the most common causes of confusion in golf betting arises with place-betting (ex: Top 5 or Top 10 finish markets). The Golfbet team previously covered this in detail with some real-life examples here.
- Withdrawals (WD): If a player withdraws from a tournament before teeing off, bets on that player are almost always voided. However, if he plays even just one hole andthen withdraws (due to injury or illness, for example), wagers on that player are generally graded as losses.
- Limit your number of bets and overall exposure. With hundreds – if not thousands – of golf wagering options available just about every week, it’s important to self-restrict how many bets you place. A smart approach is to ask yourself, “If all of these bets lose, what will my total losses be?” It’s easy to think that at minimum someof your bets will win, but there is unfortunately always the chance that all of them will lose (even when diversifying with different bet types), so calculating your entire exposure is crucial. Always make sure that your total exposure – combined amount wagered – is not more than the bankroll that you’ve chosen.
- Don’t increase your exposure for big tournaments. The excitement of popular tournaments like THE PLAYERS, Signature Events and majors can lead many bettors to wagering more than usual. That increased risk can quickly lead to heavier losses than expected and potentially burning through an entire bankroll. Be sure to avoid getting caught up in the hoopla of a headline event by wagering more than normal.
- It’s a marathon, not a sprint. The golf calendar is unique in that it is close to never-ending. The 2024 PGA TOUR season runs from January through early September, but there are events in other months as well. If you plan to bet on golf every week throughout the season or year, it’s crucial to understand that you will likely have cold streaks spanning multiple tournaments. Therefore, your exposure for any one event should only be a portion of your total bankroll.
Gambling additiction help and treatment
Learning and following best practices for Responsible Gaming can help reduce the chances of sports betting potentially turning into a problem. However, it doesn’t eliminate that possibility completely. Plus, even if you are betting responsibly, it doesn’t mean that a friend or family member is doing so too. Therefore, having and spreading awareness of specialized Gambling Addiction resources is a key piece of the puzzle.
If you or someone you know may be struggling with a gambling problem, there are tailored care options available. Birches Health is a modern, digital treatment provider that has assembled a team of specially trained clinicians to help individuals dealing with gambling disorders and related problems. Birches Health provides a fully confidential experience with easy and quick intake, custom treatment plans and ongoing care.
If you or someone you know may benefit from talking with a Birches Health care specialist, call (833) 483-3838 or send an email to hello@bircheshealth.com