As parlays rise in popularity, moderation remains key

Therefore, whether you like betting parlays for golf (with matchups, make/miss cut picks, top 5/10/20 finishes or any other bet type with multiple legs within it) or any other sport, it’s advisable to do so in moderation. The idea of risking a little to win a large amount can be difficult for some to avoid completely, so if you are going to bet parlays, diversifying your betting portfolio with other wager types is a wiser approach. It’s already difficult enough to overcome the typical house edge and consistently win straight bets over time, so why deflate your chances further with a multitude of parlays? Given how much of an additional advantage sportsbooks have with them, you’re even less likely to turn a profit long-term.