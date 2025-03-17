Signs of problem gambling: Recognizing at-risk behaviors
Written by Birches Health
Editor’s note: Birches Health is a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering specialized care from the comfort of home, covered by insurance.
A primary goal of Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March is to increase public knowledge around gambling-related challenges and the support resources available if issues arise. With that in mind, it is important to be aware of the common warning signs of problem gambling, so you can potentially recognize them in a friend, loved one or even yourself.
Problem Gambling signs
Gambling problems are not one-size-fits-all challenges, as individuals struggling with them can exhibit a wide variety of behaviors. However, there are a number of common signs that can signal that there may be a problem.
- Preoccupation with gambling: Constantly thinking and/or talking about one’s betting may be a sign that it has turned into compulsive behavior that needs to be addressed.
- Inability to stop or cut back: Failed attempts to stop or reduce one’s gambling. Some may also experience restlessness or irritability when trying to cut back or stop fully.
- Wagering more: Betting more frequently or increasing the amount risked.
- Chasing losses: Risking more in hopes of winning back what was lost is known as “chasing” losses. This is a concerning behavior regularly seen by Birches Health counselors in individuals struggling with gambling disorder.
- Neglecting other responsibilities: An individual dealing with a gambling problem may neglect important responsibilities, such as work, school, family or social obligations.
- Continuing to bet despite negative consequences: Gambling can impact many aspects of life outside of one’s finances, such as those mentioned above. If someone is continuing to gamble despite realizing the impacts it is having on other parts of daily life, it is a strong indicator that a problem has developed.
- Hiding or lying about gambling activity: Some feel a need to lie about or hide their betting behaviors from others, at times due to shame, guilt or embarrassment.
- Borrowing money: Attempts to borrow money from others, often to pay gambling debts or fund future wagers.
- Financial or legal troubles as a result of one’s gambling
- Using betting as an escape: Using gambling as a distraction from problems or to temporarily relieve negative feelings including stress, helplessness, guilt, anxiety or depression.
Problem Gambling treatment and resources
If you notice these signs in yourself or someone else, it is worth looking into some of the support options and resources available in the United States.
If you would prefer virtual support from the comfort of home, Birches Health offers specialized online treatment options with a nationwide team of counselors certified in helping individuals with gambling problems and related challenges. To connect confidentially with the Birches team, you can click here to book an appointment, call 833-0483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com. If you’d like to refer someone else, simply click here.
You can also call or text the 1-800-GAMBLER hotline. The National Problem Gambling Helpline is free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.