Signs of problem gambling: Recognizing at-risk behaviors

Preoccupation with gambling : Constantly thinking and/or talking about one’s betting may be a sign that it has turned into compulsive behavior that needs to be addressed.

Inability to stop or cut back : Failed attempts to stop or reduce one’s gambling. Some may also experience restlessness or irritability when trying to cut back or stop fully.

Wagering more : Betting more frequently or increasing the amount risked.

Chasing losses : Risking more in hopes of winning back what was lost is known as “chasing” losses. This is a concerning behavior regularly seen by Birches Health counselors in individuals struggling with gambling disorder.

Neglecting other responsibilities : An individual dealing with a gambling problem may neglect important responsibilities, such as work, school, family or social obligations.

Continuing to bet despite negative consequences : Gambling can impact many aspects of life outside of one’s finances, such as those mentioned above. If someone is continuing to gamble despite realizing the impacts it is having on other parts of daily life, it is a strong indicator that a problem has developed.

Hiding or lying about gambling activity : Some feel a need to lie about or hide their betting behaviors from others, at times due to shame, guilt or embarrassment.

Borrowing money : Attempts to borrow money from others, often to pay gambling debts or fund future wagers.

Financial or legal troubles as a result of one’s gambling