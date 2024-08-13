Preview our Golfbet Insider's 'Perfect 30' lineup for FedExCup Playoffs

There are no cuts during the Playoffs, so everyone will pad his total points upon arrival with values quadruple the norm. However, differences in points between golfers can be the hidden gems of data to leverage with specific golfers. For example, there are 18 margins of fewer than five FedExCup points between golfers adjacent in rank to each other in the field. Only two exist in the top 30 – Sungjae Im is 2.580 points behind Hideki Matsuyama in eighth, while Aaron Rai is 4.515 points back of Davis Thompson in 24th – but only 100 points separate Brian Harman at 20th and Chris Kirk at 28th. Expect considerable movement inside this range. The next three slim margins slot in the 31-36 range – Tommy Fleetwood (-4.075), Thomas Detry (-4.597) and J.T. Poston (-0.944). Relative to all inside the top 39, each singled out here is in the best position to advance with a worse showing than others outside this range. Meanwhile, all opening seeds from 2-8 are among the 13 differences of more than 50 points in adjacent situations. That’s why there will be little movement among the top dogs.