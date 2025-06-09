Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler shortest betting favorite in a major since Tiger Woods in 2009

The next tier of favorites features a pair of Californians, Xander Schauffele (+2200) and Collin Morikawa (+2500). Schauffele, who won the 2024 PGA and Open Championship, is searching for his first national title. He played the weekend in all eight starts and earned top-10 money seven times but never crossed the finish line first. The exception was the 2022 edition, played at The Country Club and won by Matt Fitzpatrick (+10000), where he cashed T14. Nobody with 20 or more rounds on the toughest layouts the USGA selects scores better (70.19). One of the most consistent players on TOUR annually, he has struggled this season swinging the driver (127th SG: Off the Tee) and more surprisingly, wielding the putter (139th SG: Putting). Making his 10th start of the year, he owns just one top-10 result, a T8 at the Masters. Morikawa, a two-time major champion in his own right, enters the week on better form (two runner-up finishes, three total top-10 results) but has been quiet since cashing T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship in mid-March. His record at the U.S. Open over the last four editions, all T14 or better, suggests his accuracy off the tee (second on TOUR in Fairways) and talent tee to green (fifth SG: Tee to Green) play on the biggest stage.