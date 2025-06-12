With Scottie Scheffler’s wobbles, betting markets at U.S. Open are wide open

Hovland’s best major finishes have come in the PGA Championship, but he was low amateur at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. A winner earlier this year at the Valspar Championship, he’s become something of a high-ceiling investment where it’s tough to predict when the tide will ebb or flow. His ball-striking in the opener, though, is enough to turn heads – and merit some attention at this price, not far off his +5500 opener.