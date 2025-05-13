Xander Schauffele not only player defending as PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow

This, after all, is "Rory McIlroy Country Club" – eloquently termed last week by Jordan Spieth. Not every major venue sees annual PGA TOUR competition, as Quail Hollow does as the typical host of the Truist Championship. A good chunk of that history has been dominated by the Ulsterman, now unshackled from any Grand Slam expectations as he returns to a course where he has won four times. That list includes last year, when he raced past Schauffele to win on the eve of the PGA, putting together a clinical 65 in the final round to blow away the competition.