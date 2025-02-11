Bolton: Focus on star power at The Genesis Invitational

With six tournaments in the books, we’re far enough along that some separation has occurred in the ranks. Front-runners can lean on their leads and play somewhat conservatively, all the while keeping the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in mind as a wall of defense to conclude Segment 1 on top. At the same time, gamers in pursuit benefit from the smaller field of a Signature Event with juicier FedExCup bonus points. To generate a little action, a sound plan is to stick with chalk for your captain and maybe three others while allowing yourself to be friskier with the other two.