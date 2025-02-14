Handicapping Scottie Scheffler’s unusual (stat) route to betting favorite status at Torrey Pines

If seeking an outside option, though, don’t look past Ludvig Åberg, who tied Thompson with a second-round 66 and seems to have finally broken out of his funk that dates back to his first nausea-ridden trip to Torrey Pines last month. The Swede opened with a 74 but bounced back in a big way, and while he only has one TOUR win to date he won’t blink in any potential Sunday showdown with either Scheffler or McIlroy. The +1200 price has some appeal, then, given that Åberg trails only four players at the halfway point and leads the field in both SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green.