DFS Dish: Does Rory McIlroy trump Scottie Scheffler for value at The Genesis Invitational

Pendrith has made the cut in all four tries at Torrey Pines, with two top 10s, including one a few weeks ago, and is third on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee. Lowry was runner-up to McIlroy at Pebble Beach and is no stranger to playing in the wet. Day is a two-time winner with another T2 and T3 on his Torrey Pines resume. Spieth returned to some form in Phoenix last week but was that just a one-off? Finau is on the comeback trail from knee surgery but has a strong Torrey Pines history with six top 10s from nine top 25s. MacIntyre is used to Scottish-like conditions and enters off a T6 in Phoenix while now ranking 10th in SG: Off-the-Tee.