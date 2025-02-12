Incoming storms to play part as Torrey Pines gets soaked ahead of The Genesis Invitational
3 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
SAN DIEGO – Southern California is bracing for what could be the worst rainstorm of the season as heavy rainfall is predicted for the next few days, soaking an already luscious Torrey Pines South Course ahead of The Genesis Invitational.
Light rain arrived on Wednesday morning on the eve of the tournament that was relocated to San Diego after the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, but stronger squalls are on the way according to PGA TOUR meteorologist Kyle Koval.
While San Diego shouldn’t face the onslaught expected in the Los Angeles region, it is still under a flood advisory and is expecting heavy rainfall.
“Periods of showers will spread across Torrey Pines this morning (Wednesday) and eventually become a steadier rain during the afternoon hours. Rainfall intensity will generally be light to moderate. Southerly winds should increase rapidly during the early to mid-afternoon hours with gusts over 20 mph becoming possible,” Koval said in his forecast.
“Occasional waves of rain will affect Torrey Pines tonight into Thursday morning," he continued. "The threat for rain could diminish for a time Thursday afternoon, however, it will be short-lived as another period of steady rain likely develops Thursday night. This activity will eventually diminish to showers Friday morning with completely dry conditions likely returning at some point Friday afternoon. Three-day rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1 1/2 inches are expected. Drier conditions eventually return to the region for the weekend, although marine clouds could linger over the area both days.”
Torrey Pines' South Course is already a tough test for TOUR players, playing at a lengthy 7,765 yards with 3 1/2-inch rough. When that rough gets wet, it becomes even harder to control the golf ball even when the green surfaces become softer and more receptive.
It’s nothing new for the storied coastal course, which has often had weather delays during the annual Farmers Insurance Open for rain, wind and sometimes marine layer fog.
"With the forecast, the weather, the rain, it's going to play really tough," two-time major winner and Californian Collin Morikawa said. "It's going to play long; it's going to play where fairways matter a lot. I don't think you can really overpower a golf course this long when the rough is that big.”
Collin Morikawa on conditions at Torrey Pines
“Fairways are going to be important, " Morikawa continued. "Torrey Pines is already a very, very difficult golf course. Normally when Torrey is sunny, like let's look back at a few years ago when we had the U.S. Open out here, fairways were firm, rolling out, rough is just as long … but now you're not getting any roll-out in the fairways so it's going to play a lot longer. Greens might play a little bit softer, but winds are going to be up.
“You're going to be hitting more 6-, 5-, 4-irons into par 3s and into par 4s. You're not going to get the roll-out that you would in the fairways. It's just going to play a lot longer and long only makes it harder. Then you add the factor of the weather, wind, rain, scores generally aren't low in those conditions.”
Indeed it is the wind speeds that are also catching the eyes of the competitors, especially those who competed here just three weeks ago. Huge gusts hit Torrey Pines during the Farmers Insurance Open sending score averages soaring.
As it stands gusts of around 24 mph are expected from the south/southeast on Thursday, but with a switch occurring to come out of the south/southwest. Similar gust speeds are forecast for Friday’s second round, but those will be coming from the west, further complicating the test for the players.
The forecast has helped recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Rory McIlroy’s odds drop from +700 to +650 as he prevailed in wet conditions just a fortnight ago. Scottie Scheffler remains the +400 betting favorite via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Other long hitters have also seen their odds move with Ludvig Åberg dropping from +2500 to +2200 and Justin Thomas opening at +2500 but now sitting at +1800.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.