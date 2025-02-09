Daniel Berger finishes runner-up in Phoenix, secures spot in first Signature Event since back injury

He was 140th in the FedExCup standings after the TOUR Championship, having missed more cuts than he made and without a single top-10. He was outside the top 125 of the FedExCup, at risk of losing his card, until he finished runner-up in the season finale at The RSM Classic. That secured him another year on TOUR, but the former Ryder Cup star had his aspirations set much higher than battling along the periphery of the sort. He envisioned weeks like this one in contention at a rowdy TPC Scottsdale, fighting for his fifth TOUR win. And for weeks like next week, when the best players in the world will gather for the third Signature Event of the season.