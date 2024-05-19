Golfbet Recap: Xander Schauffele birdies 72nd hole to capture maiden major title at PGA Championship

The heat intensified when Schauffele bogeyed the easiest hole on the golf course, No. 10, while Hovland birdied No. 12 and the two were now tied at 18 under, both players in search of their first major. Both players were also now at +140 to grab that life-changing title. Hovland added his third birdie in four holes at No. 13 to have to solo lead - for a moment. But Schauffele bounced back with a birdie of his own on the 11th and we were tied again at 19 under.