Prop Farm: Valhalla trends, angles on how to bet ‘Superman’ Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler and his wife have welcomed their first child into the world in the last week and bettors are wondering how this will impact his golf game. Taking three weeks off is not anything too out of the ordinary, especially for some of the game's star players, but to have this built around the arrival of one's first child is different. Will there be fatigue? Will there be a bit of rust due to a lack of playing or practicing? One thing I believe we can say for sure is that Scheffler's incredible run of four wins in his last five starts, has been interrupted. Will he come out on the other side no worse for the wear - or will he be off a tick?