Points and payouts: Xander Schauffele earns $3.33 million, 750 FedExCup points at PGA Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Xander Schauffele is a major champion. Finally.
In his 175th career PGA TOUR start and 28th in a major, the 30-year-old from La Jolla, California, prevailed by one stroke at the 106th edition of the PGA Championship.
Punctuated by a birdie-4 at the final hole, Schauffele posted 21-under 263 at Valhalla Golf Club. That’s a tournament record both in the aggregate and in relation to par.
Schauffele banks 750 FedExCup points and $3,330,000 for Sunday’s career-defining victory. In addition to a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, he’s also exempt into the next five editions of all of the other three majors and his PGA TOUR membership exemption now extends through 2029.
Schauffele arguably was – key word: “was” – the best player on the planet without at least one win in a major. Until Sunday, he had settled for six top fives and another six top 10s in the series. This was his eighth start in the PGA Championship.
Despite always coming up empty – previously – Schauffele was a mere +2000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for sixth-shortest on the board in the field of 156 in Louisville, Kentucky. He paid off investors of the first-round lead with a 9-under 62 to equal the low score for one round in any major. He retained the lead outright at the midpoint and shared it with Collin Morikawa (+2500) after three rounds were complete.
Morikawa managed only one birdie on Sunday and closed with even-par 71 to finish T4, six strokes off Schauffele’s blistering pace. That allowed Bryson DeChambeau (+5000) to snipe runner-up honors.
Although he wasn’t close to in form for most of 2024, Viktor Hovland was just +2000 to win. He proved why finishing alone in third and three shots back of the champ.
Elsewhere, defending champion Brooks Koepka (+1200) stumbled in the third round with a 74 and eventually finished T26. The 2014 winner of the PGA Championship at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy (+1100), tied for 12th.
In his first start as a father, tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+750) checked up alongside local native Justin Thomas (+2500) at T8. And in his eighth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam, Jordan Spieth (+3300) placed T43.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Xander Schauffele (+2000)
|263/-21
|750.000
|$3,330,000.00
|2
|Bryson DeChambeau (+5000)
|264/-20
|not eligible
|$1,998,000.00
|3
|Viktor Hovland (+2000)
|266/-18
|350.000
|$1,258,000.00
|T4
|Thomas Detry (+15000)
|269/-15
|312.500
|$814,000.00
|T4
|Collin Morikawa (+2500)
|269/-15
|312.500
|$814,000.00
|T6
|Shane Lowry (+5000)
|270/-14
|262.500
|$639,440.00
|T6
|Justin Rose (+5000)
|270/-14
|262.500
|$639,440.00
|T8
|Billy Horschel (+15000)
|271/-13
|191.250
|$521,417.50
|T8
|Robert MacIntyre (+20000)
|271/-13
|191.250
|$521,417.50
|T8
|Scottie Scheffler (+750)
|271/-13
|191.250
|$521,417.50
|T8
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|271/-13
|191.250
|$521,417.50
|T12
|Dean Burmester (+10000)
|272/-12
|not eligible
|$359,943.33
|T12
|Lee Hodges (+35000)
|272/-12
|132.500
|$359,943.33
|T12
|Rory McIlroy (+1100)
|272/-12
|132.500
|$359,943.33
|T12
|Taylor Moore (+12500)
|272/-12
|132.500
|$359,943.33
|T12
|Alex Noren (+10000)
|272/-12
|132.500
|$359,943.33
|T12
|Sahith Theegala (+6600)
|272/-12
|132.500
|$359,943.33
|T18
|Keegan Bradley (+10000)
|273/-11
|100.000
|$230,764.00
|T18
|Austin Eckroat (+12500)
|273/-11
|100.000
|$230,764.00
|T18
|Harris English (+15000)
|273/-11
|100.000
|$230,764.00
|T18
|Tony Finau (+2800)
|273/-11
|100.000
|$230,764.00
|T18
|Ryo Hisatsune (+30000)
|273/-11
|100.000
|$230,764.00
|T23
|Russell Henley (+10000)
|274/-10
|80.000
|$170,136.67
|T23
|Tom Hoge (+15000)
|274/-10
|80.000
|$170,136.67
|T23
|Maverick McNealy (+20000)
|274/-10
|80.000
|$170,136.67
|T26
|Corey Conners (+6600)
|275/-9
|50.000
|$113,962.22
|T26
|Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
|275/-9
|50.000
|$113,962.22
|T26
|Brian Harman (+12500)
|275/-9
|50.000
|$113,962.22
|T26
|Mark Hubbard (+25000)
|275/-9
|50.000
|$113,962.22
|T26
|Tom Kim (+5000)
|275/-9
|50.000
|$113,962.22
|T26
|Kurt Kitayama (+8000)
|275/-9
|50.000
|$113,962.22
|T26
|Brooks Koepka (+1200)
|275/-9
|not eligible
|$113,962.22
|T26
|Ben Kohles (+40000)
|275/-9
|50.000
|$113,962.22
|T26
|Min Woo Lee (+8000)
|275/-9
|50.000
|$113,962.22
|T35
|Brice Garnett (+50000)
|276/-8
|23.500
|$79,182.50
|T35
|Doug Ghim (+25000)
|276/-8
|23.500
|$79,182.50
|T35
|Max Homa (+3300)
|276/-8
|23.500
|$79,182.50
|T35
|Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)
|276/-8
|23.500
|$79,182.50
|T39
|Alexander Björk (+50000)
|277/-7
|19.875
|$66,847.50
|T39
|Joaquin Niemann (+7000)
|277/-7
|not eligible
|$66,847.50
|T39
|Aaron Rai (+15000)
|277/-7
|19.875
|$66,847.50
|T39
|Jordan Smith (+35000)
|277/-7
|n/a (non-member)
|$66,847.50
|T43
|Byeong Hun An (+8000)
|278/-6
|14.775
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Jason Day (+4000)
|278/-6
|14.775
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Lucas Glover (+20000)
|278/-6
|14.775
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Lucas Herbert (+20000)
|278/-6
|not eligible
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Dustin Johnson (+2800)
|278/-6
|not eligible
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Grayson Murray (+50000)
|278/-6
|14.775
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Jordan Spieth (+3300)
|278/-6
|14.775
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Adam Svensson (+40000)
|278/-6
|14.775
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Matt Wallace (+20000)
|278/-6
|14.775
|$48,969.00
|T43
|Will Zalatoris (+3300)
|278/-6
|14.775
|$48,969.00
|T53
|Zac Blair (+100000)
|279/-5
|10.000
|$32,587.14
|T53
|Patrick Cantlay (+1800)
|279/-5
|10.000
|$32,587.14
|T53
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+30000)
|279/-5
|10.000
|$32,587.14
|T53
|Andrew Putnam (+20000)
|279/-5
|10.000
|$32,587.14
|T53
|Patrick Reed (+6600)
|279/-5
|not eligible
|$32,587.14
|T53
|Jesper Svensson (+50000)
|279/-5
|n/a (non-member)
|$32,587.14
|T53
|Erik van Rooyen (+25000)
|279/-5
|10.000
|$32,587.14
|T60
|Talor Gooch (+8000)
|280/-4
|not eligible
|$27,016.67
|T60
|Adam Hadwin (+15000)
|280/-4
|8.000
|$27,016.67
|T60
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|280/-4
|8.000
|$27,016.67
|T63
|Rickie Fowler (+5000)
|281/-3
|7.000
|$25,202.00
|T63
|Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)
|281/-3
|not eligible
|$25,202.00
|T63
|S.H. Kim (+30000)
|281/-3
|7.000
|$25,202.00
|T63
|Cameron Smith (+2500)
|281/-3
|not eligible
|$25,202.00
|T63
|Cameron Young (+4000)
|281/-3
|7.000
|$25,202.00
|T68
|Luke Donald (+100000)
|282/-2
|5.950
|$23,537.50
|T68
|Nicolai Højgaard (+12500)
|282/-2
|5.950
|$23,537.50
|T68
|Rasmus Højgaard (+25000)
|282/-2
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,537.50
|T68
|Sebastian Soderberg (+25000)
|282/-2
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,537.50
|72
|Braden Shattuck (+150000)
|283/-1
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,830.00
|T73
|Martin Kaymer (+50000)
|284/ E
|not eligible
|$22,560.00
|T73
|Alejandro Tosti (+50000)
|284/ E
|5.325
|$22,560.00
|75
|Ryan Fox (+10000)
|286/+2
|5.100
|$22,350.00
|76
|Stephan Jaeger (+10000)
|289/+5
|4.950
|$22,230.00
|77
|Jeremy Wells (+150000)
|290/+6
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,140.00
|78
|Brendon Todd (+25000)
|293/+9
|4.650
|$22,100.00
