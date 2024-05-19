Points and payouts: Xander Schauffele earns $3.33 million, 750 FedExCup points at PGA Championship

Despite always coming up empty – previously – Schauffele was a mere +2000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for sixth-shortest on the board in the field of 156 in Louisville, Kentucky. He paid off investors of the first-round lead with a 9-under 62 to equal the low score for one round in any major. He retained the lead outright at the midpoint and shared it with Collin Morikawa (+2500) after three rounds were complete.