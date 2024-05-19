PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and payouts: Xander Schauffele earns $3.33 million, 750 FedExCup points at PGA Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Xander Schauffele is a major champion. Finally.

    In his 175th career PGA TOUR start and 28th in a major, the 30-year-old from La Jolla, California, prevailed by one stroke at the 106th edition of the PGA Championship.

    Punctuated by a birdie-4 at the final hole, Schauffele posted 21-under 263 at Valhalla Golf Club. That’s a tournament record both in the aggregate and in relation to par.

    Schauffele banks 750 FedExCup points and $3,330,000 for Sunday’s career-defining victory. In addition to a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, he’s also exempt into the next five editions of all of the other three majors and his PGA TOUR membership exemption now extends through 2029.

    Schauffele arguably was – key word: “was” – the best player on the planet without at least one win in a major. Until Sunday, he had settled for six top fives and another six top 10s in the series. This was his eighth start in the PGA Championship.

    Despite always coming up empty – previously – Schauffele was a mere +2000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for sixth-shortest on the board in the field of 156 in Louisville, Kentucky. He paid off investors of the first-round lead with a 9-under 62 to equal the low score for one round in any major. He retained the lead outright at the midpoint and shared it with Collin Morikawa (+2500) after three rounds were complete.

    Morikawa managed only one birdie on Sunday and closed with even-par 71 to finish T4, six strokes off Schauffele’s blistering pace. That allowed Bryson DeChambeau (+5000) to snipe runner-up honors.

    Although he wasn’t close to in form for most of 2024, Viktor Hovland was just +2000 to win. He proved why finishing alone in third and three shots back of the champ.

    Elsewhere, defending champion Brooks Koepka (+1200) stumbled in the third round with a 74 and eventually finished T26. The 2014 winner of the PGA Championship at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy (+1100), tied for 12th.

    In his first start as a father, tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+750) checked up alongside local native Justin Thomas (+2500) at T8. And in his eighth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam, Jordan Spieth (+3300) placed T43.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1Xander Schauffele (+2000)263/-21750.000$3,330,000.00
    2Bryson DeChambeau (+5000)264/-20not eligible$1,998,000.00
    3Viktor Hovland (+2000)266/-18350.000$1,258,000.00
    T4Thomas Detry (+15000)269/-15312.500$814,000.00
    T4Collin Morikawa (+2500)269/-15312.500$814,000.00
    T6Shane Lowry (+5000)270/-14262.500$639,440.00
    T6Justin Rose (+5000)270/-14262.500$639,440.00
    T8Billy Horschel (+15000)271/-13191.250$521,417.50
    T8Robert MacIntyre (+20000)271/-13191.250$521,417.50
    T8Scottie Scheffler (+750)271/-13191.250$521,417.50
    T8Justin Thomas (+2500)271/-13191.250$521,417.50
    T12Dean Burmester (+10000)272/-12not eligible$359,943.33
    T12Lee Hodges (+35000)272/-12132.500$359,943.33
    T12Rory McIlroy (+1100)272/-12132.500$359,943.33
    T12Taylor Moore (+12500)272/-12132.500$359,943.33
    T12Alex Noren (+10000)272/-12132.500$359,943.33
    T12Sahith Theegala (+6600)272/-12132.500$359,943.33
    T18Keegan Bradley (+10000)273/-11100.000$230,764.00
    T18Austin Eckroat (+12500)273/-11100.000$230,764.00
    T18Harris English (+15000)273/-11100.000$230,764.00
    T18Tony Finau (+2800)273/-11100.000$230,764.00
    T18Ryo Hisatsune (+30000)273/-11100.000$230,764.00
    T23Russell Henley (+10000)274/-1080.000$170,136.67
    T23Tom Hoge (+15000)274/-1080.000$170,136.67
    T23Maverick McNealy (+20000)274/-1080.000$170,136.67
    T26Corey Conners (+6600)275/-950.000$113,962.22
    T26Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)275/-950.000$113,962.22
    T26Brian Harman (+12500)275/-950.000$113,962.22
    T26Mark Hubbard (+25000)275/-950.000$113,962.22
    T26Tom Kim (+5000)275/-950.000$113,962.22
    T26Kurt Kitayama (+8000)275/-950.000$113,962.22
    T26Brooks Koepka (+1200)275/-9not eligible$113,962.22
    T26Ben Kohles (+40000)275/-950.000$113,962.22
    T26Min Woo Lee (+8000)275/-950.000$113,962.22
    T35Brice Garnett (+50000)276/-823.500$79,182.50
    T35Doug Ghim (+25000)276/-823.500$79,182.50
    T35Max Homa (+3300)276/-823.500$79,182.50
    T35Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)276/-823.500$79,182.50
    T39Alexander Björk (+50000)277/-719.875$66,847.50
    T39Joaquin Niemann (+7000)277/-7not eligible$66,847.50
    T39Aaron Rai (+15000)277/-719.875$66,847.50
    T39Jordan Smith (+35000)277/-7n/a (non-member)$66,847.50
    T43Byeong Hun An (+8000)278/-614.775$48,969.00
    T43Jason Day (+4000)278/-614.775$48,969.00
    T43Lucas Glover (+20000)278/-614.775$48,969.00
    T43Lucas Herbert (+20000)278/-6not eligible$48,969.00
    T43Dustin Johnson (+2800)278/-6not eligible$48,969.00
    T43Grayson Murray (+50000)278/-614.775$48,969.00
    T43Jordan Spieth (+3300)278/-614.775$48,969.00
    T43Adam Svensson (+40000)278/-614.775$48,969.00
    T43Matt Wallace (+20000)278/-614.775$48,969.00
    T43Will Zalatoris (+3300)278/-614.775$48,969.00
    T53Zac Blair (+100000)279/-510.000$32,587.14
    T53Patrick Cantlay (+1800)279/-510.000$32,587.14
    T53Thorbjørn Olesen (+30000)279/-510.000$32,587.14
    T53Andrew Putnam (+20000)279/-510.000$32,587.14
    T53Patrick Reed (+6600)279/-5not eligible$32,587.14
    T53Jesper Svensson (+50000)279/-5n/a (non-member)$32,587.14
    T53Erik van Rooyen (+25000)279/-510.000$32,587.14
    T60Talor Gooch (+8000)280/-4not eligible$27,016.67
    T60Adam Hadwin (+15000)280/-48.000$27,016.67
    T60Gary Woodland (+10000)280/-48.000$27,016.67
    T63Rickie Fowler (+5000)281/-37.000$25,202.00
    T63Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)281/-3not eligible$25,202.00
    T63S.H. Kim (+30000)281/-37.000$25,202.00
    T63Cameron Smith (+2500)281/-3not eligible$25,202.00
    T63Cameron Young (+4000)281/-37.000$25,202.00
    T68Luke Donald (+100000)282/-25.950$23,537.50
    T68Nicolai Højgaard (+12500)282/-25.950$23,537.50
    T68Rasmus Højgaard (+25000)282/-2n/a (non-member)$23,537.50
    T68Sebastian Soderberg (+25000)282/-2n/a (non-member)$23,537.50
    72Braden Shattuck (+150000)283/-1n/a (non-member)$22,830.00
    T73Martin Kaymer (+50000)284/ Enot eligible$22,560.00
    T73Alejandro Tosti (+50000)284/ E5.325$22,560.00
    75Ryan Fox (+10000)286/+25.100$22,350.00
    76Stephan Jaeger (+10000)289/+54.950$22,230.00
    77Jeremy Wells (+150000)290/+6n/a (non-member)$22,140.00
    78Brendon Todd (+25000)293/+94.650$22,100.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

