Bolton: Target proven ball-strikers for fast starts at Valhalla

Tommy Fleetwood (+150 = Top 20) … I took a long look at him at +320 for a top 10 but the conservative in me prefer this much more than the stretch. Run back nine majors and he’s logged five top 10s and another two top 20s – thus the consideration for the forward lean – but given that his short game will be pressured, he presents as an against-the-grain profile for the test. He’s also below average in par-5 scoring relative to the field. However, revisit the top-10 market when the cut falls and consider a unit on that if he’s lurking. With scoring projected to rise on the weekend, his value will as well.