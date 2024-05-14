Sleeper Picks: PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland (+650) … Certainly, targeting talent on the upswing is one pathway to this payoff; it’s happened three times this year. Another is leaning into a top talent who’s lost his way but still isn’t very far from the main drag. It’s within that speculative subset where we find the 26-year-old and most recent FedExCup champion. Golf happens and he’s getting a large dose of it this year. Perhaps his smartest decision thus far was sitting out three weeks after missing the cut at the Masters. After a pressure-laden stretch to open the year, it gave him time to reflect, rest, reset and return for the Wells Fargo Championship. A T24 isn’t especially impressive, but it’s better than a feared alternative. Even better, the ball-striker did what he does best in ranking T9 in greens in regulation (11 per round on average) and leading the field in proximity to the hole. That affirmation can fuel confidence, which is exactly what he needs right now. He also has two top fives in majors, including a career-best T2 in last year’s PGA Championship.