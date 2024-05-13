Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the PGA Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Collin Morikawa (+2800) – I’ve been bullish on Morikawa for a few weeks now, and I’m sticking to my guns. The 2020 PGA champ is showing signs of promise once again after reuniting with longtime swing coach Rick Sessinghaus. Not afraid of the stage or moment.
- Top 10: Denny McCarthy (+900) – McCarthy has quietly been playing well this year, highlighted by a playoff loss at the Valero Texas Open and T6 finish last week at Quail Hollow. I also love his form on burly layouts like Muirfield Village (playoff loss last year) which should be a good course comp to Valhalla.
- Longshot: Sepp Straka (+9000) – The big Austrian was a runner-up last year at The Open and finished T7 at last year’s PGA. He’s strong off the tee and has finished T16 or better in each of his last four starts, including T8 last week.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Rory McIlroy (+135) over Scottie Scheffler – Hi, my name is Will and I’m fading Scheffler in a major. Please send help.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Rory McIlroy (+750) – I feel like I’ve been swept up on a bandwagon but Sunday forced my hand. For the last month I was setting up to pick Xander Schauffele here but he went and got obliterated by Rory at Quail and I fear that one will leave scars. A decade of woe ends here.
- Top 10: Jason Day (+400) – You could take many other more conservative picks here that should pay but I’m going to back my mate at slightly juicier odds in the major he’s won while he is peaking at the right time.
- Longshots: Jason Day (+5500) – See above. Jason has the length, the short (and shirt) game and the course history … let’s just hope his approach game is dialed in.
- H2H: Rory McIlroy (+135) over Scottie Scheffler – Please send all trolling comments about me fading Scheffler again via Golfbet colleague Matty DelVecchio. He will enjoy it. But I’ve been a new dad before… your mind can’t help but be elsewhere at times. And McIlroy is +135!
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Ludvig Åberg (+1800) – Everyone is waiting for his big breakout moment. If not for Scheffler, it would have happened at the Masters. On a course where driving the ball long and straight is the biggest key, Åberg has a serious chance to shine. He’s third in Total Driving.
- Top 10: Collin Morikawa (+250) – I’m taking my same pick from last week ... and it looked good until the last three holes. Morikawa was in legit contention for two days at Quail Hollow. Ball-striking is paramount this week.
- Longshot: Will Zalatoris (+6600) – I’m taking the same approach from the Masters when I picked Homa as a longshot (T3 finish). At +5000 and above, who has more talent than Zalatoris?
- H2H: Shane Lowry (+105) over Russell Henley – Lowry’s last five PGA Championships have included finishes of T4/T8/T12. He tends to be at his best at the toughest courses.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Ludvig Åberg (+1800) – The hype becomes a reality this week where Åberg will break through and win his first major in only his second start. His game fits the course well and he showed a lot of calm down the stretch at Augusta National. I trust he’ll do the same this week, but this time take home the hardware.
- Top 10: Brook Koepka (+150) – Mr. Wanamaker himself is ready to make a run again this year.
- Longshot: Hideki Matsuyama (+5500) – Long approach shots being at a premium seems like a good situation for Matsuyama. If he can get the ball rolling on these green, we will see him late on Sunday.
- H2H: Max Homa over Tommy Fleetwood (-110) – Homa has been in great form as of late and seems poised for another run at a major.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, May 14. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|115
|8,879
|318
|2,820
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|495
|8,638
|1,346
|2,620
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|411
|8,678
|1,517
|2,584
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|782
|8,474
|1,410
|2,605
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,218
|8,137
|1,540
|2,579
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,263
|6,096
|1,317
|2,625
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-12.27u
|-19u
|+8.73u
|-2u
|Chris Breece
|-15.95u
|-14u
|-1.2u
|-1.15u
|Ben Everill
|-17.72u
|-19u
|-3.17u
|+4.45u
|Will Gray
|-24.65u
|-14u
|-7u
|-3.65u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-18
