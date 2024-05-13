Expert Picks: PGA Championship

Winner: Rory McIlroy (+750) – I feel like I’ve been swept up on a bandwagon but Sunday forced my hand. For the last month I was setting up to pick Xander Schauffele here but he went and got obliterated by Rory at Quail and I fear that one will leave scars. A decade of woe ends here.

Top 10: Jason Day (+400) – You could take many other more conservative picks here that should pay but I’m going to back my mate at slightly juicier odds in the major he’s won while he is peaking at the right time.

Longshots: Jason Day (+5500) – See above. Jason has the length, the short (and shirt) game and the course history … let’s just hope his approach game is dialed in.