PGA Professional offers insight on which club could be deciding factor at Valhalla

Watching the reaction of the field as they practice with their putter this week has been enlightening. Green speeds have been held in check by the wet weather. I watched Tiger Woods roll a few practice putts and they all came up short. He wasn’t the only competitor with a similar experience. No course characteristic changes more than green speed when weather is in play. Looking at the PGA TOUR SG: Putting season-long standings and comparing that to the BetMGM board, I see some real value. It seems as if the boards are also fixated on the long ball.