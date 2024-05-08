Bolton: Navigating uncertainties ahead of dual event week in Carolinas

Viktor Hovland (+110 = Top 20) … Who else could it be? Last time he played, he paid off my recommendation to invest in him missing the cut at the Masters, and he did. Of course, that market is not in play this week, but the 2023 FedExCup champion has been off, as in not right. He’s detailed how he’s making adjustments and his frustration is evident. Clearing the mechanism can help, so that he’s played infrequently is a veteran move. This arguably is the first slump of his career, so there’s merit to going hard into a Top 10 at +275, but you’re still getting plus value for this.