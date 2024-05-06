Power Rankings: Wells Fargo Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Try as he might, but Scottie Scheffler can’t win everything. That theory becomes a fact when he doesn’t play. The winner of the fourth and fifth Signature Events of 2024 is sitting out the sixth in advance of the second major of the season – the PGA Championship. Of course, as the Masters champion, he’s the only who can convert the single-season grand slam, so that narrative will rise into focus in earnest next week.
In the meantime, 69 commitments at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship aren’t complaining about Scheffler’s decision to rest. Details of what the field is chasing at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, how the course has changed and more is below.
Scheffler is one of two qualifiers for the Wells Fargo who has opted not to peg it at Quail Hollow, but he can absorb it. His margin of 2,022.629 FedExCup points over Wells Fargo defending champion Wyndham Clark in second is greater than Clark’s season total (1,892.371). This week’s winner will bank 700 FedExCup points (and $3.6 million), so any impact on Scheffler is, well, there isn’t one.
The other qualifier who’s out is Ludvig Åberg. The Swede is resting a sore knee.
Wells Fargo is one of five Signature Events without a cut, so all 69 are poised to gain. Quality of the competition is one thing, but advances in the ranks will be especially well-earned on a discerning track.
Quail Hollow is a par 71 that’s hosted the array of top-shelf tournaments over time. Its reputation speaks for itself. Now it’s even longer and in the most challenging of stretches.
Despite its self-description and seemingly constant measurement, the heralded three-hole conclusion that is the "Green Mile" has grown by 20 yards. Course modifications since last year’s edition yielded a reconfigured tee area that now allows the par-4 16th to play up to 529 yards.
A similar change at the par-3 13th has reduced that hole by three yards on the scorecard, so Quail Hollow officially tips at 7,558 yards.
The old Champion Bermudagrass greens also have been replaced by TifEagle Bermuda. They are overseeded and historically can touch 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. The thickest of the rough flanking fairways typically is 2 1/2 inches tall.
Last year’s full field of 156 averaged 71.230, easily the lowest since the course was transformed from a par 72 to its current par for the 2017 PGA Championship. With a smaller and stronger field overall, scoring could dip even lower this week. However, it might be frontloaded thanks to the potential for softer turf due to recent and the persistent threat for rain through Thursday.
The opening round also forecasts the strongest of the prevailing gusts from a southwesterly direction, but they should be moderate at worst. It then trades calmer air with cooler and drier conditions for the remainder. This will give Quail Hollow a tremendous opportunity to present its best self by Sunday’s conclusion when par projects to be a fine score.
