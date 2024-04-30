Will Zalatoris withdraws from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, cites physical precaution
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Local favorite Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after a flare-up in his back, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.
Zalatoris had played the last three consecutive weeks, but his back needed some rest and recovery, he said. Zalatoris, 27, underwent a microdiscectomy last April, leading to a nine-month hiatus.
"I am frustrated to miss a tournament I've enjoyed going to since I was nine years old," Zalatoris said. "The Nelson and the Salesmanship Club have been so important to me my entire playing career and I hope to win Mr. Nelson's trophy someday. My back needs some rest and recovery. I am ahead of schedule according to my doctors but unfortunately the first six months back are the most important for the long term health of my back. I need to be prudent to make sure that I don't miss a big chunk of time again.
"I hate that a flare up happened during one of my favorite weeks all year, but we knew like something like this was a possibility early on in my return to golf."
Zalatoris competed alongside Sahith Theegala at last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, missing the cut, and was scheduled to compete this week at TPC Craig Ranch until Tuesday.
Zalatoris stands No. 16 on this year’s FedExCup standings, with top-10 finishes at The Genesis Invitational (T2), Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T4) and the Masters (T9) – encouraging signs after a nine-month injury hiatus that began with a WD from the 2023 Masters just before his tee time; he underwent a microdiscectomy roughly 48 hours later.
The California native moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with his family as an elementary schooler, and he has adopted area teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars (although he retains a rooting interest in the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants from his Bay Area youth).
Zalatoris, 27, debuted at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2016, while still a college student at Wake Forest. He has made four appearances at this event overall, with a T17 in 2021 alongside three missed cuts. He returned to the Dallas area after college and frequently practices at area clubs including Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas National and Brook Hollow.
"Thanks to the Nelson's new partner in CJ in making a long-term commitment to my hometown event," Zalatoris continued in his statement. "Sorry to my hometown events that I won't be around this week to try to keep that trophy in Dallas this year. Look forward to going after the trophy again in 2025. All the best and look forward to seeing everyone very soon."