Bolton: Understanding trends, respecting history at the world’s most predictive tournament

Danny Willett … The 2016 Masters champion has done everything he can not to miss this one. He had surgery for a tear in his left shoulder last September and hasn’t competed anywhere since. Depending on how he’s feeling before his tee time in Group 3 (of 30), he still might be able to give it a go, but even if he does, let him go it alone. The Englishman is fully exempt on the PGA TOUR through this season, so he’d be in position for a medical extension in 2025, if necessary. It’s important to note that there are no alternates for the Masters, so qualifiers aren’t “taking spots from others.” Not that guilt over something like that in another situation ever has merit, but it’s never a thought for everyone who’s eligible for the Masters.