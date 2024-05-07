Power Rankings: Myrtle Beach Classic

Andrew Novak … No, he’s not treated to paspalum grass this week, but the 29-year-old has proven this year that he’s not a one-trick pony. Since a T8 at the WM Phoenix Open (on Bermudagrass), he’s 8-for-9 with three top 10s and another pair of top 25s. He’s 20th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and T28 in proximity to the hole.

Chris Gotterup … While a hoot for many who partake, because of its team format, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans can be ignored when reviewing the prospects of participants in it when they return to individual competition. However, what shouldn’t be dismissed is the impact a positive performance can have for a guy who was scuffling upon arrival in the bayou. This is the angle for the 24-year-old first-time member of the PGA TOUR. After teaming with Austin Eckroat for a T11 at TPC Louisiana, Gotterup put four rounds together at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and registered a season-best T24 on his own ball. He can throttle back off the tee at Dunes Club and ride the momentum.

Ben Griffin … Extending the premise for Gotterup, Griffin is the case in point as it concerns missing the cut at the Zurich Classic. He landed in NOLA with a pair of top 20s bookending a 4-for-4 run. After the short week, he resumed his ascent with a T13 at TPC Craig Ranch. It’s the kind of mojo he wants to retain in advance of next week’s second appearance in the PGA Championship.