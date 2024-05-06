Ludvig Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Cites knee soreness, expects quick return
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg has withdrawn from this week’s Wells Fargo Championship as a precaution amid lingering soreness in his knee.
Åberg, who is fifth in the FedExCup standings, was coming off a T10 in his most recent start at the RBC Heritage. He finished second to Scottie Scheffler at the Masters Tournament.
No one will replace Åberg in the field because Peter Malnati replaces him in the Aon Next 10 and Malnati was already exempt as a tournament winner. The field will be 69 players.
“I’m reaching out to let you all know that I’m going to have to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship,” Åberg said in a prepared statement. “I was very excited to tee it up at Quail Hollow for the first time. Unfortunately, I’m dealing with a knee issue and after consulting with my doctors, we think it’s best that I take some additional time to rest. I hope everyone has a great week and I look forward to teeing it up next week.”
After wrapping up his collegiate career at Texas Tech a year ago, Åberg was the No. 1-ranked player in PGA TOUR University, giving him his PGA TOUR card. He was 914th in the Official World Golf Ranking to start last summer, but won on the DP World Tour, played for Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome and won The RSM Classic on the PGA TOUR.
Åberg, 24, is presently world No. 6.