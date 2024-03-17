Golfbet recap: Scottie Scheffler makes history with PLAYERS title defense

Scheffler’s odds never reached the sky-high levels we are used to seeing from TOUR winners this year. Still, the in-play figures did balloon beyond his +550 starting price at BetMGM Sportsbook: he was +3300 during the third round before returning to the fringe of contention with three straight birdies to close, and he was still +2500 after opening with three straight pars on Sunday before jolting into the mix with his hole-out eagle on No. 4. That shot dropped his odds to +900 in one fell swoop. He was never higher the rest of the way