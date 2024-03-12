Sleeper Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship

Tom Hoge (+1100) … Prime personified in performance, the 34-year-old has been loitering on leaderboards regularly of late with five top 20s in his last seven outings, and it hasn’t mattered that he’s taken only one week off. Who does he think he is – Eric Cole?! (In fact, the duo co-leads the PGA TOUR this season with nine starts apiece.) What’s more, Hoge already has one top five at TPC Sawgrass. It happened last year when he set the course record with a 10-under in the third round en route to a T3. It’s also his most recent top five, so there’s an argument that both the result and the trend rest on that historic score. However, statistically he’s quite something. Currently No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, proximity to the hole and total birdies. He’s also T1 in Par-3 Scoring.