Golfbet Insider: TPC Sawgrass is true defending champion at THE PLAYERS

Although the human winner’s average score across his four rounds is in the 60s in each of the last 14 editions, there’s more virtue in posting and getting the heck out than there is puffing out the chest and asking for more. If that’s a constant for entire fields, then determining a winner is more of an outcome than it is an objective. When lightning strikes twice in the same place at TPC Sawgrass, random overrides frequency because, of course, there’s never been a successful title defense.

