Points and Payouts: Scottie Scheffler collects $4.5 million, 750 FedExCup points at THE PLAYERS Championship

Scheffler was available at +550 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. Combined with his odds of +650 to win last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which he did by five shots, that’s a combined +1200. So, given that THE PLAYERS was the 12th tournament of the 2024 season, if you wagered the same dollar value for only the pre-tournament favorite in each, then you'd have broken even today. Hey, there are worse things.