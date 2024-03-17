PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points and Payouts: Scottie Scheffler collects $4.5 million, 750 FedExCup points at THE PLAYERS Championship

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Not that anyone needed a reason for why Scottie Scheffler deserved to be a heavy favorite at THE PLAYERS Championship, but he went out and proved why, anyway.

    With a field-low-tying, bogey-free 64 in the final round, Scheffler posted 20-under 268, good for a one-stroke victory over a trio of the closest chasers. In the process, he’s the first to successfully defend a title in the history of the tournament. What a gift and a celebration for its 50th anniversary.

    The stage for Scheffler’s unprecedented success was readied in earnest with a hole-out for eagle from 92 yards on the par-4 fourth hole of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday. He’d follow with six birdies and finish as Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele all played on behind him, but all of whom checked up at T2 and one stroke behind.


    Scottie Scheffler's eagle hole-out from 92 yards is the Shot of the Day


    Scheffler was available at +550 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. Combined with his odds of +650 to win last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which he did by five shots, that’s a combined +1200. So, given that THE PLAYERS was the 12th tournament of the 2024 season, if you wagered the same dollar value for only the pre-tournament favorite in each, then you'd have broken even today. Hey, there are worse things.

    Scheffler banks 750 FedExCup points for the victory, and just like last year, he pockets $4.5 million.

    Naturally, odds for the runners-up were more attractive, but ultimately irrelevant. Schauffele was third-shortest at +2000, Clark was +3300 and Harman was +6600.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BETMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler (+550)268/ -20750.000$4,500,000.00
    T2Brian Harman (+6600)269/ -19358.330$1,891,666.67
    T2Xander Schauffele (+2000)269/ -19358.333$1,891,666.67
    T2Wyndham Clark (+3300)269/ -19358.333$1,891,666.66
    5Matt Fitzpatrick (+6000)272/ -16300.000$1,025,000.00
    T6Si Woo Kim (+6600)273/ -15262.500$875,000.00
    T6Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)273/ -15262.500$875,000.00
    8Ludvig Åberg (+3300)274/ -14225.000$781,250.00
    T9Maverick McNealy (+20000)275/ -13187.500$706,250.00
    T9Sahith Theegala (+5000)275/ -13187.500$706,250.00
    T11Joel Dahmen (+50000)276/ -12160.000$606,250.00
    T11Taylor Montgomery (+20000)276/ -12160.000$606,250.00
    T13Corey Conners (+5500)277/ -11135.000$489,583.34
    T13Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)277/ -11135.000$489,583.33
    T13Nate Lashley (+35000)277/ -11135.000$489,583.33
    T16Doug Ghim (+10000)278/ -10115.000$406,250.00
    T16Sam Ryder (+30000)278/ -10115.000$406,250.00
    T16Sepp Straka (+15000)278/ -10115.000$406,250.00
    T19Harris English (+8000)279/ -990.000$285,535.72
    T19Shane Lowry (+3300)279/ -990.000$285,535.72
    T19Dylan Wu (+40000)279/ -990.000$285,535.72
    T19Kurt Kitayama (+12500)279/ -990.000$285,535.71
    T19Rory McIlroy (+1400)279/ -990.000$285,535.71
    T19Alex Noren (+9000)279/ -990.000$285,535.71
    T19Adam Schenk (+22500)279/ -990.000$285,535.71
    T26Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)280/ -860.000$186,250.00
    T26Chris Kirk (+9000)280/ -860.000$186,250.00
    T26Matt NeSmith (+50000)280/ -860.000$186,250.00
    T26Matti Schmid (+40000)280/ -860.000$186,250.00
    T26Nick Taylor (+12500)280/ -860.000$186,250.00
    T31Mark Hubbard (+30000)281/ -737.500$152,812.50
    T31Sungjae Im (+5000)281/ -737.500$152,812.50
    T31Ben Martin (+40000)281/ -737.500$152,812.50
    T31Taylor Moore (+25000)281/ -737.500$152,812.50
    T35Lee Hodges (+30000)282/ -622.107$119,285.72
    T35Denny McCarthy (+12500)282/ -622.107$119,285.72
    T35Jimmy Stanger (+25000)282/ -622.107$119,285.72
    T35Jason Day (+4500)282/ -622.107$119,285.71
    T35Tommy Fleetwood (+5000)282/ -622.107$119,285.71
    T35Brice Garnett (+35000)282/ -622.107$119,285.71
    T35Aaron Rai (+12500)282/ -622.107$119,285.71
    T42David Lipsky (+50000)283/ -518.000$93,750.00
    T42Grayson Murray (+40000)283/ -518.000$93,750.00
    T42C.T. Pan (+25000)283/ -518.000$93,750.00
    T45Sam Burns (+3300)284/ -414.063$70,062.50
    T45Austin Eckroat (+12500)284/ -414.063$70,062.50
    T45Tony Finau (+5000)284/ -414.063$70,062.50
    T45Jake Knapp (+10000)284/ -414.063$70,062.50
    T45Ryan Moore (+50000)284/ -414.063$70,062.50
    T45Collin Morikawa (+3300)284/ -414.063$70,062.50
    T45J.T. Poston (+10000)284/ -414.063$70,062.50
    T45Adam Scott (+6600)284/ -414.063$70,062.50
    53Andrew Putnam (+15000)285/ -311.500$60,250.00
    T54Zac Blair (+60000)286/ -29.348$57,500.00
    T54Emiliano Grillo (+9000)286/ -29.348$57,500.00
    T54Tom Hoge (+6600)286/ -29.348$57,500.00
    T54Martin Laird (+30000)286/ -29.348$57,500.00
    T54Min Woo Lee (+5000)286/ -29.348$57,500.00
    T54Francesco Molinari (+50000)286/ -29.348$57,500.00
    T54Sami Välimäki (+35000)286/ -29.348$57,500.00
    T54Cameron Young (+4500)286/ -29.348$57,500.00
    T62Thomas Detry (+25000)287/ -17.625$55,000.00
    T62Viktor Hovland (+2200)287/ -17.625$55,000.00
    T64Tyler Duncan (+40000)288/ E6.875$53,500.00
    T64Max Homa (+2500)288/ E6.875$53,500.00
    T64Seamus Power (+25000)288/ E6.875$53,500.00
    T64J.J. Spaun (+40000)288/ E6.875$53,500.00
    T68Patrick Cantlay (+2500)290/ 25.950$51,500.00
    T68Rickie Fowler (+9000)290/ 25.950$51,500.00
    T68Chan Kim (+25000)290/ 25.950$51,500.00
    T68Peter Malnati (+40000)290/ 25.950$51,500.00
    72Gary Woodland (+30000)291/ 35.550$50,250.00
    73Keith Mitchell (+6600)292/ 45.400$49,750.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

