Points and Payouts: Scottie Scheffler collects $4.5 million, 750 FedExCup points at THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Not that anyone needed a reason for why Scottie Scheffler deserved to be a heavy favorite at THE PLAYERS Championship, but he went out and proved why, anyway.
With a field-low-tying, bogey-free 64 in the final round, Scheffler posted 20-under 268, good for a one-stroke victory over a trio of the closest chasers. In the process, he’s the first to successfully defend a title in the history of the tournament. What a gift and a celebration for its 50th anniversary.
The stage for Scheffler’s unprecedented success was readied in earnest with a hole-out for eagle from 92 yards on the par-4 fourth hole of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday. He’d follow with six birdies and finish as Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele all played on behind him, but all of whom checked up at T2 and one stroke behind.
Scottie Scheffler's eagle hole-out from 92 yards is the Shot of the Day
Scheffler was available at +550 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. Combined with his odds of +650 to win last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which he did by five shots, that’s a combined +1200. So, given that THE PLAYERS was the 12th tournament of the 2024 season, if you wagered the same dollar value for only the pre-tournament favorite in each, then you'd have broken even today. Hey, there are worse things.
Scheffler banks 750 FedExCup points for the victory, and just like last year, he pockets $4.5 million.
Naturally, odds for the runners-up were more attractive, but ultimately irrelevant. Schauffele was third-shortest at +2000, Clark was +3300 and Harman was +6600.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BETMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+550)
|268/ -20
|750.000
|$4,500,000.00
|T2
|Brian Harman (+6600)
|269/ -19
|358.330
|$1,891,666.67
|T2
|Xander Schauffele (+2000)
|269/ -19
|358.333
|$1,891,666.67
|T2
|Wyndham Clark (+3300)
|269/ -19
|358.333
|$1,891,666.66
|5
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+6000)
|272/ -16
|300.000
|$1,025,000.00
|T6
|Si Woo Kim (+6600)
|273/ -15
|262.500
|$875,000.00
|T6
|Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)
|273/ -15
|262.500
|$875,000.00
|8
|Ludvig Åberg (+3300)
|274/ -14
|225.000
|$781,250.00
|T9
|Maverick McNealy (+20000)
|275/ -13
|187.500
|$706,250.00
|T9
|Sahith Theegala (+5000)
|275/ -13
|187.500
|$706,250.00
|T11
|Joel Dahmen (+50000)
|276/ -12
|160.000
|$606,250.00
|T11
|Taylor Montgomery (+20000)
|276/ -12
|160.000
|$606,250.00
|T13
|Corey Conners (+5500)
|277/ -11
|135.000
|$489,583.34
|T13
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)
|277/ -11
|135.000
|$489,583.33
|T13
|Nate Lashley (+35000)
|277/ -11
|135.000
|$489,583.33
|T16
|Doug Ghim (+10000)
|278/ -10
|115.000
|$406,250.00
|T16
|Sam Ryder (+30000)
|278/ -10
|115.000
|$406,250.00
|T16
|Sepp Straka (+15000)
|278/ -10
|115.000
|$406,250.00
|T19
|Harris English (+8000)
|279/ -9
|90.000
|$285,535.72
|T19
|Shane Lowry (+3300)
|279/ -9
|90.000
|$285,535.72
|T19
|Dylan Wu (+40000)
|279/ -9
|90.000
|$285,535.72
|T19
|Kurt Kitayama (+12500)
|279/ -9
|90.000
|$285,535.71
|T19
|Rory McIlroy (+1400)
|279/ -9
|90.000
|$285,535.71
|T19
|Alex Noren (+9000)
|279/ -9
|90.000
|$285,535.71
|T19
|Adam Schenk (+22500)
|279/ -9
|90.000
|$285,535.71
|T26
|Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)
|280/ -8
|60.000
|$186,250.00
|T26
|Chris Kirk (+9000)
|280/ -8
|60.000
|$186,250.00
|T26
|Matt NeSmith (+50000)
|280/ -8
|60.000
|$186,250.00
|T26
|Matti Schmid (+40000)
|280/ -8
|60.000
|$186,250.00
|T26
|Nick Taylor (+12500)
|280/ -8
|60.000
|$186,250.00
|T31
|Mark Hubbard (+30000)
|281/ -7
|37.500
|$152,812.50
|T31
|Sungjae Im (+5000)
|281/ -7
|37.500
|$152,812.50
|T31
|Ben Martin (+40000)
|281/ -7
|37.500
|$152,812.50
|T31
|Taylor Moore (+25000)
|281/ -7
|37.500
|$152,812.50
|T35
|Lee Hodges (+30000)
|282/ -6
|22.107
|$119,285.72
|T35
|Denny McCarthy (+12500)
|282/ -6
|22.107
|$119,285.72
|T35
|Jimmy Stanger (+25000)
|282/ -6
|22.107
|$119,285.72
|T35
|Jason Day (+4500)
|282/ -6
|22.107
|$119,285.71
|T35
|Tommy Fleetwood (+5000)
|282/ -6
|22.107
|$119,285.71
|T35
|Brice Garnett (+35000)
|282/ -6
|22.107
|$119,285.71
|T35
|Aaron Rai (+12500)
|282/ -6
|22.107
|$119,285.71
|T42
|David Lipsky (+50000)
|283/ -5
|18.000
|$93,750.00
|T42
|Grayson Murray (+40000)
|283/ -5
|18.000
|$93,750.00
|T42
|C.T. Pan (+25000)
|283/ -5
|18.000
|$93,750.00
|T45
|Sam Burns (+3300)
|284/ -4
|14.063
|$70,062.50
|T45
|Austin Eckroat (+12500)
|284/ -4
|14.063
|$70,062.50
|T45
|Tony Finau (+5000)
|284/ -4
|14.063
|$70,062.50
|T45
|Jake Knapp (+10000)
|284/ -4
|14.063
|$70,062.50
|T45
|Ryan Moore (+50000)
|284/ -4
|14.063
|$70,062.50
|T45
|Collin Morikawa (+3300)
|284/ -4
|14.063
|$70,062.50
|T45
|J.T. Poston (+10000)
|284/ -4
|14.063
|$70,062.50
|T45
|Adam Scott (+6600)
|284/ -4
|14.063
|$70,062.50
|53
|Andrew Putnam (+15000)
|285/ -3
|11.500
|$60,250.00
|T54
|Zac Blair (+60000)
|286/ -2
|9.348
|$57,500.00
|T54
|Emiliano Grillo (+9000)
|286/ -2
|9.348
|$57,500.00
|T54
|Tom Hoge (+6600)
|286/ -2
|9.348
|$57,500.00
|T54
|Martin Laird (+30000)
|286/ -2
|9.348
|$57,500.00
|T54
|Min Woo Lee (+5000)
|286/ -2
|9.348
|$57,500.00
|T54
|Francesco Molinari (+50000)
|286/ -2
|9.348
|$57,500.00
|T54
|Sami Välimäki (+35000)
|286/ -2
|9.348
|$57,500.00
|T54
|Cameron Young (+4500)
|286/ -2
|9.348
|$57,500.00
|T62
|Thomas Detry (+25000)
|287/ -1
|7.625
|$55,000.00
|T62
|Viktor Hovland (+2200)
|287/ -1
|7.625
|$55,000.00
|T64
|Tyler Duncan (+40000)
|288/ E
|6.875
|$53,500.00
|T64
|Max Homa (+2500)
|288/ E
|6.875
|$53,500.00
|T64
|Seamus Power (+25000)
|288/ E
|6.875
|$53,500.00
|T64
|J.J. Spaun (+40000)
|288/ E
|6.875
|$53,500.00
|T68
|Patrick Cantlay (+2500)
|290/ 2
|5.950
|$51,500.00
|T68
|Rickie Fowler (+9000)
|290/ 2
|5.950
|$51,500.00
|T68
|Chan Kim (+25000)
|290/ 2
|5.950
|$51,500.00
|T68
|Peter Malnati (+40000)
|290/ 2
|5.950
|$51,500.00
|72
|Gary Woodland (+30000)
|291/ 3
|5.550
|$50,250.00
|73
|Keith Mitchell (+6600)
|292/ 4
|5.400
|$49,750.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.