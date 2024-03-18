Scottie Scheffler pushing towards Tiger-like Masters odds after PLAYERS triumph

Consistency hasn’t been a problem for Scheffler. He is a proven performer as a front-runner. But the last two weeks has shown he can fire up a killer instinct from behind. Scheffler fell five shots behind in the third round at Bay Hill before ultimately winning by five. At TPC Sawgrass, he started the final round five shots off the pace, having not overcome more than a two-shot 54-hole deficit in his career prior.