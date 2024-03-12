Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Hideki Matsuyama (+2800) – The final round at Riviera reminded everyone of Matsuyama’s peak. Five top-25s in his last eight starts here, including three top-10s, show that he can thrive at TPC Sawgrass.
- Top 10: Russell Henley (+375) –The veteran is peaking at the right time and will look to build off last week’s T4 finish on a course where he has cracked the top 20 in each of his last two appearances.
- Longshot: Brian Harman (+5000) – I wasn’t sure if The Open champ would make the longshot cutoff, but I’ll gladly take him at this price. One of only four players to make the cut all four years since the tournament shifted to March in 2019.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Will Zalatoris (-105) over Patrick Cantlay – I’m a believer in Zalatoris amid his recent return to form. Cantlay’s record has been feast-or-famine around the Stadium Course.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Justin Thomas (+2200) – Picking anyone against Scheffler after last week might be folly but his +550 odds are just too short for me to bite. So we will go with the 2021 champion who has shown he’s on the way back. Ranked eigth in SG: Tee-to-Green this year.
- Top 10: Tony Finau (+400) – This one caught me by surprise but running the numbers had Finau popping. He’s second in SG: Tee-To-Green, leads par-5 scoring, pops in GIR… Not the best track record at THE PLAYERS so Top 20 might be a safer market… but I’ll take a swing.
- Longshot: Min Woo Lee (+5000) – I was tossing up putting Matt Fitzpatrick here at +6600 but my Aussie ties are always strong and given Lee was the only player who really put a fight to Scheffler at Sawgrass last season lets say he can do the same again.
- H2H: Justin Thomas (+110) over Xander Schauffele – I like Thomas to have a huge week and Schauffele is still on my betting blacklist so the plus money option for Thomas coming off a decent week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational seems too tempting to pass up.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Max Homa (+2800) – Was in the hunt the last two years (T6/T13). He’s T8/T16 in his last two events.
- Top 10: Hideki Matsuyama (+275) – He’s had one bad round in the last month. Plus, I’ll never forget his 63 in round one of the COVID-19 year.
- Longshot: Justin Rose (+15000) – Only two players in the field are averaging more Strokes Gained per round at TPC Sawgrass.
- H2H: Will Zalatoris (-105) over Patrick Cantlay – Zalatoris is rounding into form. Cantlay feels like the opposite
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social Content Manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Justin Thomas (+2200) – As crazy as it sounds, these are the odds for the third favorite. I’ll take it. Thomas looked poised to make a Sunday run at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but blew up the back nine. That will eat at him. This week we will get a fueled Thomas, prepared to show the world he’s a top guy on TOUR.
- Top 10: Hideki Matsuyama (+275) – He has shown that his ball striking is still top. I trust that his name will be at the top all week long.
- Longshot: Sahith Theegala (+5000) – Taking the lowest possible odds we can for a longshot because Theegala is creeping around a big win. If he starts out playing well and is in the mix come the weekend, the crowds will be right there by his side to push him to victory.
- H2H: Justin Thomas (+110) over Xander Schauffele – Doing the cardinal sin by taking two markets on one guy but I just really like Thomas this week. Schauffele had an underwhelming performance last week but, surprisingly is still the favorite in this matchup at -135. Give me the dog.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, March 12. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Points
|Segment Rank
|Points
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|151
|6,094
|389
|3,430
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|208
|6,059
|442
|3,420
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|302
|6,018
|307
|3,450
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|636
|5,869
|1,243
|3,244
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,217
|5,558
|1,633
|3,112
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,386
|3,471
|224
|3,471
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-2.47u
|-10u
|3.83u
|3.7u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-7.72u
|-10u
|-0.5u
|-0.5u
|Chris Breece
|-13.45u
|-10u
|-1.65u
|-1.65u
|Will Gray
|-18.65u
|-10u
|-1.25u
|-7.4u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-10
