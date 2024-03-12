Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship

Winner: Justin Thomas (+2200) – As crazy as it sounds, these are the odds for the third favorite. I’ll take it. Thomas looked poised to make a Sunday run at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but blew up the back nine. That will eat at him. This week we will get a fueled Thomas, prepared to show the world he’s a top guy on TOUR.

Top 10: Hideki Matsuyama (+275) – He has shown that his ball striking is still top. I trust that his name will be at the top all week long.

Longshot: Sahith Theegala (+5000) – Taking the lowest possible odds we can for a longshot because Theegala is creeping around a big win. If he starts out playing well and is in the mix come the weekend, the crowds will be right there by his side to push him to victory.