Prop Farm: Las Vegas sharps, oddsmakers weigh in with top bets for THE PLAYERS

For 10 weeks now we have been working on the Prop Farm, digging into the betting soil with both hands, and speaking with bookmakers in Las Vegas and around the country. While our work on the farm continues, this week we are adding a look from the other side of the counter. Maybe drop the "p" and call it the "Pro Farm?" However you wish to spin it, it is THE PLAYERS this week and in light of the weight of this event, we thought it would be good to feature an alternate crop in this week's plow through the betting farm - so not only have we assembled an oddsmaker’s perspective but that of some professional bettors and handicappers too.