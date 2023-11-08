Golfbet Insider: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Ryan Palmer (+175 = Top 20) … Rose to 136th in the FedExCup with a season-best T5 last week. When he was in contention more often, he could patch into a reliable driver for weeks before losing the signal, but it was his irons that set the stage at El Cardonal at Diamante. He ranked second in greens in regulation on the massive targets. Even though this is his tournament debut, this prop is tasty given his knack for connecting strong outings. Should he fall short of cracking the top 125 in the FedExCup, he has a pair of options for fully exempt status in 2024. The 47-year-old could burn a career earnings exemption (currently 33rd all-time) or settle on a one-time spot in the reshuffle category for having cashed at least 300 times in his career (315 to date to be exact). J.J. Henry and John Senden have used the latter since it was introduced a few years ago. Incidentally, Palmer has been open and his typically jovial self about his experience during the FedExCup Fall on PGA TOUR’s YouTube series, “The Turn,” so check that out if you’re not already a viewer.