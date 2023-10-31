Sleeper Picks: World Wide Technology Championship

Kelly Kraft (+140 = Top 40) … It’s kind of spooky how certain rank-and-filers rise to the occasion when their backs are against the wall. If only being so clutch could translate in the long-term, they wouldn’t be sprinting to the finish line, but that’s a topic for another time. All that matters right now is that he’s been in his position before and delivered. He’s in it again right now and, well, once again he’s rising to the self-inflicted challenge. At 151st in the FedExCup, the 35-year-old is this close to securing conditional status at worst in 2024. Without having an appreciation for his past, that wouldn’t have been the smartest of bets when he concluding the regular season slotted 191st, but with top 25s in all three appearances in the fall, he’s suddenly a mild force. He’s always been among both the most accurate off the tee and the elite with the putter, but his most recent surge is due to an improved approach game.