Butterfield Bermuda Championship payouts and points: Camilo Villegas earns $1.17 million and 500 FedExCup points

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Because we can’t control outcomes, we complement luck with well-placed and timed wagers to make us feel like we know what we’re doing. At least that’s the plan. But when the house doesn’t deter from piggybacking a proven veteran on an upswing, it’s glorious.

    Camilo Villegas shared runner-up honors at the World Wide Technology Championship on Nov. 5. He had led outright at the midpoint and shared the 54-hole lead before eventually checking up two strokes back of champion Erik van Rooyen. The Colombian was +50000 to win at BetMGM pre-tournament.

    The T2 lifted Villegas to 147th in the FedExCup, so rest would wait as he’d continue to chase the top 125 to regain fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR in 2024. Yet, his outright odds at BetMGM for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship still were a ridiculously inviting +12500.

    Boom.

    Villegas scored 24-under 260 to prevail at Port Royal Golf Course on Sunday. He finished two clear of fellow 41-year-old Alex Noren, who was gunning for just the second wire-to-wire win of the 2022-23 season (Lee Hodges, 3M Open). Villegas, who earned 500 FedExCup points and $1.17 million, is the longest shot to win a TOUR event since Kurt Kitayama was +20000 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard eight months ago.

    That Villegas put four rounds together to challenge in Mexico was so surprising, and that his most recent of four TOUR titles was over nine years ago (2014 Wyndham Championship), there’s an argument that what happened at El Cardonal at Diamante would stay there and that the close call would be a one-off. Meanwhile, Noren never had lifted hardware a PGA TOUR trophy, but because he’s a 10-time champion on his native DP World Tour, seven of which came since Villegas’ last victory, and because the Swede has been exhibiting consistently strong form for as long as you want to turn back the clock, it’s not at all surprising that he was tied for fourth-shortest to win in Bermuda at +2000.

    The surging Matti Schmid finished another stroke back and alone in third. He was +6000 to win. While he didn’t, there was plenty to gain as the 25-year-old Belgian climbed to 120th in the FedExCup with only The RSM Classic standing in between him and fully exempt status as a PGA TOUR sophomore next year.

    Elsewhere, tournament favorite Adam Scott (+1600) shared fifth place with Ryan Moore (+8000). And in the battle of the Bryan Bros., Wesley (+30000) totaled 12-under 272 to beat George (+50000) at 6-under 278.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Payouts and points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Camilo Villegas (+12500)260/ -24500.000$1,170,000.00
    2Alex Noren (+2000)262/ -22300.000$708,500.00
    3Matti Schmid (+6000)263/ -21190.000$448,500.00
    4Carl Yuan (+10000)264/ -20135.000$318,500.00
    T5Ryan Moore (+8000)265/ -19105.000$251,062.50
    T5Adam Scott (+1600)265/ -19105.000$251,062.50
    7Stewart Cink (+6600)266/ -1890.000$219,375.00
    T8Tyson Alexander (+25000)267/ -1775.000$177,125.00
    T8Ryan Palmer (+4500)267/ -1775.000$177,125.00
    T8Taylor Pendrith (+2200)267/ -1775.000$177,125.00
    T8Kevin Roy (+20000)267/ -1775.000$177,125.00
    T8Vince Whaley (+5000)267/ -1775.000$177,125.00
    T13Fred Biondi (+100000)268/ -16n/a (non-member)$113,053.58
    T13Austin Cook (+12500)268/ -1653.143$113,053.57
    T13Kramer Hickok (+8000)268/ -1653.143$113,053.57
    T13Satoshi Kodaira (+12500)268/ -1653.143$113,053.57
    T13David Lipsky (+8000)268/ -1653.143$113,053.57
    T13Adam Long (+5500)268/ -1653.143$113,053.57
    T13Doc Redman (+12500)268/ -1653.143$113,053.57
    T20Luke List (+2800)269/ -1539.214$68,482.15
    T20Brendon Todd (+1800)269/ -15n/a (Top 50)$68,482.15
    T20Akshay Bhatia (+1800)269/ -1539.214$68,482.14
    T20Ryan Brehm (+40000)269/ -1539.214$68,482.14
    T20Mark Hubbard (+3300)269/ -1539.214$68,482.14
    T20Justin Lower (+5000)269/ -1539.214$68,482.14
    T20D.A. Points (+100000)269/ -1539.214$68,482.14
    T27Robert Garrigus (+100000)270/ -1431.000$48,425.00
    T27Ben Martin (+9000)270/ -1431.000$48,425.00
    T27Scott Piercy (+8000)270/ -1431.000$48,425.00
    T30Kyle Stanley (+75000)271/ -1323.714$38,953.58
    T30Brice Garnett (+15000)271/ -1323.714$38,953.57
    T30Lucas Herbert (+2200)271/ -1323.714$38,953.57
    T30Alex Smalley (+2200)271/ -1323.714$38,953.57
    T30Brandon Wu (+5500)271/ -1323.714$38,953.57
    T30Dylan Wu (+4000)271/ -1323.714$38,953.57
    T30Kevin Yu (+6600)271/ -1323.714$38,953.57
    T37Wesley Bryan (+30000)272/ -1215.500$27,625.00
    T37Brian Gay (+25000)272/ -1215.500$27,625.00
    T37Ben Griffin (+2200)272/ -1215.500$27,625.00
    T37Patton Kizzire (+8000)272/ -1215.500$27,625.00
    T37Peter Malnati (+10000)272/ -1215.500$27,625.00
    T37Sean O'Hair (+15000)272/ -1215.500$27,625.00
    T37Brian Stuard (+50000)272/ -1215.500$27,625.00
    T37Kyle Westmoreland (+35000)272/ -1215.500$27,625.00
    T45Kevin Chappell (+15000)273/ -119.250$18,216.25
    T45Lucas Glover (+2500)273/ -11n/a (Top 50)$18,216.25
    T45Cody Gribble (+25000)273/ -119.250$18,216.25
    T45Nick Hardy (+3300)273/ -119.250$18,216.25
    T45Charley Hoffman (+12500)273/ -119.250$18,216.25
    T45Andrew Landry (+5000)273/ -119.250$18,216.25
    T45Andrew Novak (+8000)273/ -119.250$18,216.25
    T45Davis Riley (+3500)273/ -119.250$18,216.25
    T53Ryan Armour (+20000)274/ -106.050$15,231.67
    T53Kelly Kraft (+12500)274/ -106.050$15,231.67
    T53Max McGreevy (+22500)274/ -106.050$15,231.67
    T53Matthias Schwab (+30000)274/ -106.050$15,231.67
    T53Lanto Griffin (+6600)274/ -106.050$15,231.66
    T53Peter Kuest (+6600)274/ -10n/a (non-member)$15,231.66
    T59Martin Laird (+8000)275/ -94.900$14,560.00
    T59William McGirt (+25000)275/ -94.900$14,560.00
    T59Austin Smotherman (+6600)275/ -94.900$14,560.00
    T59D.J. Trahan (+30000)275/ -94.900$14,560.00
    T63Greg Koch (+100000)276/ -8n/a (non-member)$14,170.00
    T63Augusto Núñez (+25000)276/ -84.300$14,170.00
    T65Martin Contini (+40000)277/ -7n/a (non-member)$13,780.00
    T65Zecheng Dou (+6600)277/ -73.700$13,780.00
    T65Ted Potter, Jr. (+100000)277/ -73.700$13,780.00
    T65Robert Streb (+12500)277/ -73.700$13,780.00
    T69George Bryan, IV (+50000)278/ -6n/a (non-member)$13,325.00
    T69Ryan Gerard (+15000)278/ -6n/a (non-member)$13,325.00
    T69Richy Werenski (+15000)278/ -63.033$13,325.00
    T72Jim Herman (+75000)279/ -52.650$12,870.00
    T72Troy Merritt (+6600)279/ -52.650$12,870.00
    T72S.Y. Noh (+12500)279/ -52.650$12,870.00
    T72Cameron Percy (+15000)279/ -52.650$12,870.00
    T76Nico Echavarria (+10000)280/ -42.250$12,350.00
    T76Russell Knox (+9000)280/ -42.250$12,350.00
    T76David Lingmerth (+15000)280/ -42.250$12,350.00
    T76Kevin Stadler (+100000)280/ -42.250$12,350.00
    80Nick Watney (+75000)282/ -22.000$12,025.00
    81Martin Trainer (+20000)283/ -11.900$11,895.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
