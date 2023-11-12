Butterfield Bermuda Championship payouts and points: Camilo Villegas earns $1.17 million and 500 FedExCup points

That Villegas put four rounds together to challenge in Mexico was so surprising, and that his most recent of four TOUR titles was over nine years ago (2014 Wyndham Championship), there’s an argument that what happened at El Cardonal at Diamante would stay there and that the close call would be a one-off. Meanwhile, Noren never had lifted hardware a PGA TOUR trophy, but because he’s a 10-time champion on his native DP World Tour, seven of which came since Villegas’ last victory, and because the Swede has been exhibiting consistently strong form for as long as you want to turn back the clock, it’s not at all surprising that he was tied for fourth-shortest to win in Bermuda at +2000.