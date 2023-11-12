Butterfield Bermuda Championship payouts and points: Camilo Villegas earns $1.17 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Because we can’t control outcomes, we complement luck with well-placed and timed wagers to make us feel like we know what we’re doing. At least that’s the plan. But when the house doesn’t deter from piggybacking a proven veteran on an upswing, it’s glorious.
Camilo Villegas shared runner-up honors at the World Wide Technology Championship on Nov. 5. He had led outright at the midpoint and shared the 54-hole lead before eventually checking up two strokes back of champion Erik van Rooyen. The Colombian was +50000 to win at BetMGM pre-tournament.
The T2 lifted Villegas to 147th in the FedExCup, so rest would wait as he’d continue to chase the top 125 to regain fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR in 2024. Yet, his outright odds at BetMGM for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship still were a ridiculously inviting +12500.
Boom.
Villegas scored 24-under 260 to prevail at Port Royal Golf Course on Sunday. He finished two clear of fellow 41-year-old Alex Noren, who was gunning for just the second wire-to-wire win of the 2022-23 season (Lee Hodges, 3M Open). Villegas, who earned 500 FedExCup points and $1.17 million, is the longest shot to win a TOUR event since Kurt Kitayama was +20000 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard eight months ago.
That Villegas put four rounds together to challenge in Mexico was so surprising, and that his most recent of four TOUR titles was over nine years ago (2014 Wyndham Championship), there’s an argument that what happened at El Cardonal at Diamante would stay there and that the close call would be a one-off. Meanwhile, Noren never had lifted hardware a PGA TOUR trophy, but because he’s a 10-time champion on his native DP World Tour, seven of which came since Villegas’ last victory, and because the Swede has been exhibiting consistently strong form for as long as you want to turn back the clock, it’s not at all surprising that he was tied for fourth-shortest to win in Bermuda at +2000.
The surging Matti Schmid finished another stroke back and alone in third. He was +6000 to win. While he didn’t, there was plenty to gain as the 25-year-old Belgian climbed to 120th in the FedExCup with only The RSM Classic standing in between him and fully exempt status as a PGA TOUR sophomore next year.
Elsewhere, tournament favorite Adam Scott (+1600) shared fifth place with Ryan Moore (+8000). And in the battle of the Bryan Bros., Wesley (+30000) totaled 12-under 272 to beat George (+50000) at 6-under 278.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Payouts and points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Camilo Villegas (+12500)
|260/ -24
|500.000
|$1,170,000.00
|2
|Alex Noren (+2000)
|262/ -22
|300.000
|$708,500.00
|3
|Matti Schmid (+6000)
|263/ -21
|190.000
|$448,500.00
|4
|Carl Yuan (+10000)
|264/ -20
|135.000
|$318,500.00
|T5
|Ryan Moore (+8000)
|265/ -19
|105.000
|$251,062.50
|T5
|Adam Scott (+1600)
|265/ -19
|105.000
|$251,062.50
|7
|Stewart Cink (+6600)
|266/ -18
|90.000
|$219,375.00
|T8
|Tyson Alexander (+25000)
|267/ -17
|75.000
|$177,125.00
|T8
|Ryan Palmer (+4500)
|267/ -17
|75.000
|$177,125.00
|T8
|Taylor Pendrith (+2200)
|267/ -17
|75.000
|$177,125.00
|T8
|Kevin Roy (+20000)
|267/ -17
|75.000
|$177,125.00
|T8
|Vince Whaley (+5000)
|267/ -17
|75.000
|$177,125.00
|T13
|Fred Biondi (+100000)
|268/ -16
|n/a (non-member)
|$113,053.58
|T13
|Austin Cook (+12500)
|268/ -16
|53.143
|$113,053.57
|T13
|Kramer Hickok (+8000)
|268/ -16
|53.143
|$113,053.57
|T13
|Satoshi Kodaira (+12500)
|268/ -16
|53.143
|$113,053.57
|T13
|David Lipsky (+8000)
|268/ -16
|53.143
|$113,053.57
|T13
|Adam Long (+5500)
|268/ -16
|53.143
|$113,053.57
|T13
|Doc Redman (+12500)
|268/ -16
|53.143
|$113,053.57
|T20
|Luke List (+2800)
|269/ -15
|39.214
|$68,482.15
|T20
|Brendon Todd (+1800)
|269/ -15
|n/a (Top 50)
|$68,482.15
|T20
|Akshay Bhatia (+1800)
|269/ -15
|39.214
|$68,482.14
|T20
|Ryan Brehm (+40000)
|269/ -15
|39.214
|$68,482.14
|T20
|Mark Hubbard (+3300)
|269/ -15
|39.214
|$68,482.14
|T20
|Justin Lower (+5000)
|269/ -15
|39.214
|$68,482.14
|T20
|D.A. Points (+100000)
|269/ -15
|39.214
|$68,482.14
|T27
|Robert Garrigus (+100000)
|270/ -14
|31.000
|$48,425.00
|T27
|Ben Martin (+9000)
|270/ -14
|31.000
|$48,425.00
|T27
|Scott Piercy (+8000)
|270/ -14
|31.000
|$48,425.00
|T30
|Kyle Stanley (+75000)
|271/ -13
|23.714
|$38,953.58
|T30
|Brice Garnett (+15000)
|271/ -13
|23.714
|$38,953.57
|T30
|Lucas Herbert (+2200)
|271/ -13
|23.714
|$38,953.57
|T30
|Alex Smalley (+2200)
|271/ -13
|23.714
|$38,953.57
|T30
|Brandon Wu (+5500)
|271/ -13
|23.714
|$38,953.57
|T30
|Dylan Wu (+4000)
|271/ -13
|23.714
|$38,953.57
|T30
|Kevin Yu (+6600)
|271/ -13
|23.714
|$38,953.57
|T37
|Wesley Bryan (+30000)
|272/ -12
|15.500
|$27,625.00
|T37
|Brian Gay (+25000)
|272/ -12
|15.500
|$27,625.00
|T37
|Ben Griffin (+2200)
|272/ -12
|15.500
|$27,625.00
|T37
|Patton Kizzire (+8000)
|272/ -12
|15.500
|$27,625.00
|T37
|Peter Malnati (+10000)
|272/ -12
|15.500
|$27,625.00
|T37
|Sean O'Hair (+15000)
|272/ -12
|15.500
|$27,625.00
|T37
|Brian Stuard (+50000)
|272/ -12
|15.500
|$27,625.00
|T37
|Kyle Westmoreland (+35000)
|272/ -12
|15.500
|$27,625.00
|T45
|Kevin Chappell (+15000)
|273/ -11
|9.250
|$18,216.25
|T45
|Lucas Glover (+2500)
|273/ -11
|n/a (Top 50)
|$18,216.25
|T45
|Cody Gribble (+25000)
|273/ -11
|9.250
|$18,216.25
|T45
|Nick Hardy (+3300)
|273/ -11
|9.250
|$18,216.25
|T45
|Charley Hoffman (+12500)
|273/ -11
|9.250
|$18,216.25
|T45
|Andrew Landry (+5000)
|273/ -11
|9.250
|$18,216.25
|T45
|Andrew Novak (+8000)
|273/ -11
|9.250
|$18,216.25
|T45
|Davis Riley (+3500)
|273/ -11
|9.250
|$18,216.25
|T53
|Ryan Armour (+20000)
|274/ -10
|6.050
|$15,231.67
|T53
|Kelly Kraft (+12500)
|274/ -10
|6.050
|$15,231.67
|T53
|Max McGreevy (+22500)
|274/ -10
|6.050
|$15,231.67
|T53
|Matthias Schwab (+30000)
|274/ -10
|6.050
|$15,231.67
|T53
|Lanto Griffin (+6600)
|274/ -10
|6.050
|$15,231.66
|T53
|Peter Kuest (+6600)
|274/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,231.66
|T59
|Martin Laird (+8000)
|275/ -9
|4.900
|$14,560.00
|T59
|William McGirt (+25000)
|275/ -9
|4.900
|$14,560.00
|T59
|Austin Smotherman (+6600)
|275/ -9
|4.900
|$14,560.00
|T59
|D.J. Trahan (+30000)
|275/ -9
|4.900
|$14,560.00
|T63
|Greg Koch (+100000)
|276/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,170.00
|T63
|Augusto Núñez (+25000)
|276/ -8
|4.300
|$14,170.00
|T65
|Martin Contini (+40000)
|277/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,780.00
|T65
|Zecheng Dou (+6600)
|277/ -7
|3.700
|$13,780.00
|T65
|Ted Potter, Jr. (+100000)
|277/ -7
|3.700
|$13,780.00
|T65
|Robert Streb (+12500)
|277/ -7
|3.700
|$13,780.00
|T69
|George Bryan, IV (+50000)
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,325.00
|T69
|Ryan Gerard (+15000)
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,325.00
|T69
|Richy Werenski (+15000)
|278/ -6
|3.033
|$13,325.00
|T72
|Jim Herman (+75000)
|279/ -5
|2.650
|$12,870.00
|T72
|Troy Merritt (+6600)
|279/ -5
|2.650
|$12,870.00
|T72
|S.Y. Noh (+12500)
|279/ -5
|2.650
|$12,870.00
|T72
|Cameron Percy (+15000)
|279/ -5
|2.650
|$12,870.00
|T76
|Nico Echavarria (+10000)
|280/ -4
|2.250
|$12,350.00
|T76
|Russell Knox (+9000)
|280/ -4
|2.250
|$12,350.00
|T76
|David Lingmerth (+15000)
|280/ -4
|2.250
|$12,350.00
|T76
|Kevin Stadler (+100000)
|280/ -4
|2.250
|$12,350.00
|80
|Nick Watney (+75000)
|282/ -2
|2.000
|$12,025.00
|81
|Martin Trainer (+20000)
|283/ -1
|1.900
|$11,895.00
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.