Golfbet Insider: World Wide Technology Championship

Justin Suh (+320 = Top 10): Yes, he just finished T10 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP where he was the 54-hole leader, but this endorsement is attached to acceptance of his own trajectory and self-awareness of his learning curve. He’s so in the moment that the results present more as outcomes of his process, not achievements. On an aside, proven members of the class of 2019 recently have prevailed – Viktor Hovland at the TOUR Championship and Collin Morikawa at the ZOZO. Of course, Suh was supposed to be part of that upstart contingent. While he doesn’t care about that now, it still would be a nifty narrative to join the party even if surprisingly later than anticipated.