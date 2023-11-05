World Wide Technology payouts and points: Erik van Rooyen earns $1.476 million and 500 FedExCup points

In the context of the tournament, Matt Kuchar likely feels most stung after he led by as many as six strokes during the third round. He closed quadruple bogey-bogey-par-par and settled for a share of the 54-hole lead with Camilo Villegas, who also was scratching to improve his status. Alas, both 40-somethings shot 66 on Sunday to share second place. Kuchar was +4000 to win, while the Colombian was a whopping +50000.