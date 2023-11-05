PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
World Wide Technology payouts and points: Erik van Rooyen earns $1.476 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    So, yeah, Tiger Woods’ flair for the dramatic translates to his course design. Surprised? Shame on you.

    With an eagle-3 on the final hole of the World Wide Technology Championship, Erik van Rooyen prevailed by two strokes. It’s his second victory on the PGA TOUR (2021 Barracuda Championship).

    Never mind the fact that the 33-year-old South African posted 27-under 261 on Woods’ debut as an architect in an official capacity – it’s tied for the lowest aggregate on a par 72 all season (Jon Rahm, The American Express) – the conclusion presented the kind of edge-of-the-seat pressure and emotion that will be remembered more than the ease of the wind-free first impression of El Cardonal at Diamante.

    Van Rooyen was +6600 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, but given the fact that he was lifted by the inspiration of something bigger and more important – his words – perhaps he should have been the favorite.

    See, his friend and former teammate at the University of Minnesota, Jon Trasamar, is battling cancer. As van Rooyen cited immediately after his round, victory pales in comparison, obviously, but he was battling for his card after opening the week 125th in the FedExCup. But no more. He pockets 500 FedExCup points and $1.476 million, his membership status extends through 2025 and he’ll be embracing Trasamar on Tuesday.

    In the context of the tournament, Matt Kuchar likely feels most stung after he led by as many as six strokes during the third round. He closed quadruple bogey-bogey-par-par and settled for a share of the 54-hole lead with Camilo Villegas, who also was scratching to improve his status. Alas, both 40-somethings shot 66 on Sunday to share second place. Kuchar was +4000 to win, while the Colombian was a whopping +50000.

    Ludvig Åberg was the shortest on the board to win at +900. After backpedaling from contention with a third-round 72, he rallied with 64 in the finale for a slice of 10th place.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Payouts and points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Erik van Rooyen (+6600)261/ -27500.000$1,476,000.00
    T2Matt Kuchar (+4000)263/ -25245.000$729,800.00
    T2Camilo Villegas (+50000)263/ -25245.000$729,800.00
    4Justin Suh (+3300)264/ -24135.000$401,800.00
    T5Ryan Palmer (+15000)266/ -22105.000$316,725.00
    T5Andrew Putnam (+5000)266/ -22n/a (Top 50)$316,725.00
    T7Chesson Hadley (+5500)267/ -2187.500$266,500.00
    T7Mackenzie Hughes (+8000)267/ -2187.500$266,500.00
    9Carson Young (+15000)268/ -2080.000$239,850.00
    T10Ludvig Åberg (+900)269/ -1965.400$190,650.00
    T10Akshay Bhatia (+4000)269/ -1965.400$190,650.00
    T10Austin Cook (+40000)269/ -1965.400$190,650.00
    T10Nate Lashley (+10000)269/ -1965.400$190,650.00
    T10Sam Ryder (+6600)269/ -1965.400$190,650.00
    T15Doug Ghim (+6600)270/ -1848.000$120,950.00
    T15Will Gordon (+9000)270/ -1848.000$120,950.00
    T15Kramer Hickok (+20000)270/ -1848.000$120,950.00
    T15Beau Hossler (+2200)270/ -1848.000$120,950.00
    T15Patton Kizzire (+15000)270/ -1848.000$120,950.00
    T15Taylor Pendrith (+4000)270/ -1848.000$120,950.00
    T15Davis Thompson (+4500)270/ -1848.000$120,950.00
    T15Martin Trainer (n/a)270/ -1848.000$120,950.00
    T23Austin Eckroat (+8000)271/ -1733.313$67,855.00
    T23Ben Griffin (+5000)271/ -1733.313$67,855.00
    T23Nick Hardy (+6600)271/ -1733.313$67,855.00
    T23Michael Kim (+6600)271/ -1733.313$67,855.00
    T23Adam Long (+10000)271/ -1733.313$67,855.00
    T23Justin Lower (+12500)271/ -1733.313$67,855.00
    T23Scott Piercy (+15000)271/ -1733.313$67,855.00
    T23Austin Smotherman (+12500)271/ -1733.313$67,855.00
    T31Nico Echavarria (+40000)272/ -1622.429$46,915.72
    T31Max McGreevy (+75000)272/ -1622.429$46,915.72
    T31Taylor Montgomery (+4500)272/ -1622.429$46,915.72
    T31Tano Goya (+30000)272/ -1622.429$46,915.71
    T31Lucas Herbert (+5000)272/ -1622.429$46,915.71
    T31Jeffrey Kang (+30000)272/ -16n/a (non-member)$46,915.71
    T31Martin Laird (+12500)272/ -1622.429$46,915.71
    T38MJ Daffue (+17500)273/ -1515.000$34,030.00
    T38Thomas Detry (+3300)273/ -1515.000$34,030.00
    T38Brent Grant (+40000)273/ -1515.000$34,030.00
    T38Keith Mitchell (+4000)273/ -1515.000$34,030.00
    T38Ryan Moore (+10000)273/ -1515.000$34,030.00
    T38Matti Schmid (+10000)273/ -1515.000$34,030.00
    T38Sebastián Vázquez (+50000)273/ -15n/a (non-member)$34,030.00
    T45Cameron Champ (+5500)274/ -149.000$22,622.89
    T45Roberto Díaz (+50000)274/ -14n/a (non-member)$22,622.89
    T45James Hahn (+25000)274/ -149.000$22,622.89
    T45Stephan Jaeger (+2800)274/ -149.000$22,622.89
    T45Luke List (+3300)274/ -149.000$22,622.89
    T45Brian Stuard (+100000)274/ -149.000$22,622.89
    T45Adam Svensson (+3300)274/ -14n/a (Top 50)$22,622.89
    T45Richy Werenski (+35000)274/ -149.000$22,622.89
    T45Jason Dufner (+30000)274/ -149.000$22,622.88
    T54Lanto Griffin (+6600)275/ -135.860$19,106.00
    T54K.H. Lee (+4500)275/ -135.860$19,106.00
    T54Kevin Tway (+30000)275/ -135.860$19,106.00
    T54Brandon Wu (+8000)275/ -135.860$19,106.00
    T54Cameron Young (+1400)275/ -13n/a (Top 50)$19,106.00
    T59Hayden Buckley (+12500)276/ -124.700$18,204.00
    T59Lucas Glover (+2200)276/ -12n/a (Top 50)$18,204.00
    T59Peter Malnati (+17500)276/ -124.700$18,204.00
    T59Cameron Percy (+25000)276/ -124.700$18,204.00
    T59Robby Shelton (+8000)276/ -124.700$18,204.00
    T59Vince Whaley (+6600)276/ -124.700$18,204.00
    T65Isidro Benitez (+100000)277/ -11n/a (non-member)$17,548.00
    T65Troy Merritt (+9000)277/ -113.900$17,548.00
    T67Paul Haley II (+60000)278/ -103.500$17,220.00
    T67J.J. Spaun (+2500)278/ -103.500$17,220.00
    T69Chase Johnson (+75000)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$16,892.00
    T69Russell Knox (+20000)279/ -93.100$16,892.00
    71Kelly Kraft (+12500)280/ -82.900$16,646.00
    72Chez Reavie (+17500)281/ -72.800$16,482.00
    73Ryan Armour (+40000)282/ -62.700$16,318.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

