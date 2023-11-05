World Wide Technology payouts and points: Erik van Rooyen earns $1.476 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
So, yeah, Tiger Woods’ flair for the dramatic translates to his course design. Surprised? Shame on you.
With an eagle-3 on the final hole of the World Wide Technology Championship, Erik van Rooyen prevailed by two strokes. It’s his second victory on the PGA TOUR (2021 Barracuda Championship).
Never mind the fact that the 33-year-old South African posted 27-under 261 on Woods’ debut as an architect in an official capacity – it’s tied for the lowest aggregate on a par 72 all season (Jon Rahm, The American Express) – the conclusion presented the kind of edge-of-the-seat pressure and emotion that will be remembered more than the ease of the wind-free first impression of El Cardonal at Diamante.
Van Rooyen was +6600 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, but given the fact that he was lifted by the inspiration of something bigger and more important – his words – perhaps he should have been the favorite.
See, his friend and former teammate at the University of Minnesota, Jon Trasamar, is battling cancer. As van Rooyen cited immediately after his round, victory pales in comparison, obviously, but he was battling for his card after opening the week 125th in the FedExCup. But no more. He pockets 500 FedExCup points and $1.476 million, his membership status extends through 2025 and he’ll be embracing Trasamar on Tuesday.
In the context of the tournament, Matt Kuchar likely feels most stung after he led by as many as six strokes during the third round. He closed quadruple bogey-bogey-par-par and settled for a share of the 54-hole lead with Camilo Villegas, who also was scratching to improve his status. Alas, both 40-somethings shot 66 on Sunday to share second place. Kuchar was +4000 to win, while the Colombian was a whopping +50000.
Ludvig Åberg was the shortest on the board to win at +900. After backpedaling from contention with a third-round 72, he rallied with 64 in the finale for a slice of 10th place.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Payouts and points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Erik van Rooyen (+6600)
|261/ -27
|500.000
|$1,476,000.00
|T2
|Matt Kuchar (+4000)
|263/ -25
|245.000
|$729,800.00
|T2
|Camilo Villegas (+50000)
|263/ -25
|245.000
|$729,800.00
|4
|Justin Suh (+3300)
|264/ -24
|135.000
|$401,800.00
|T5
|Ryan Palmer (+15000)
|266/ -22
|105.000
|$316,725.00
|T5
|Andrew Putnam (+5000)
|266/ -22
|n/a (Top 50)
|$316,725.00
|T7
|Chesson Hadley (+5500)
|267/ -21
|87.500
|$266,500.00
|T7
|Mackenzie Hughes (+8000)
|267/ -21
|87.500
|$266,500.00
|9
|Carson Young (+15000)
|268/ -20
|80.000
|$239,850.00
|T10
|Ludvig Åberg (+900)
|269/ -19
|65.400
|$190,650.00
|T10
|Akshay Bhatia (+4000)
|269/ -19
|65.400
|$190,650.00
|T10
|Austin Cook (+40000)
|269/ -19
|65.400
|$190,650.00
|T10
|Nate Lashley (+10000)
|269/ -19
|65.400
|$190,650.00
|T10
|Sam Ryder (+6600)
|269/ -19
|65.400
|$190,650.00
|T15
|Doug Ghim (+6600)
|270/ -18
|48.000
|$120,950.00
|T15
|Will Gordon (+9000)
|270/ -18
|48.000
|$120,950.00
|T15
|Kramer Hickok (+20000)
|270/ -18
|48.000
|$120,950.00
|T15
|Beau Hossler (+2200)
|270/ -18
|48.000
|$120,950.00
|T15
|Patton Kizzire (+15000)
|270/ -18
|48.000
|$120,950.00
|T15
|Taylor Pendrith (+4000)
|270/ -18
|48.000
|$120,950.00
|T15
|Davis Thompson (+4500)
|270/ -18
|48.000
|$120,950.00
|T15
|Martin Trainer (n/a)
|270/ -18
|48.000
|$120,950.00
|T23
|Austin Eckroat (+8000)
|271/ -17
|33.313
|$67,855.00
|T23
|Ben Griffin (+5000)
|271/ -17
|33.313
|$67,855.00
|T23
|Nick Hardy (+6600)
|271/ -17
|33.313
|$67,855.00
|T23
|Michael Kim (+6600)
|271/ -17
|33.313
|$67,855.00
|T23
|Adam Long (+10000)
|271/ -17
|33.313
|$67,855.00
|T23
|Justin Lower (+12500)
|271/ -17
|33.313
|$67,855.00
|T23
|Scott Piercy (+15000)
|271/ -17
|33.313
|$67,855.00
|T23
|Austin Smotherman (+12500)
|271/ -17
|33.313
|$67,855.00
|T31
|Nico Echavarria (+40000)
|272/ -16
|22.429
|$46,915.72
|T31
|Max McGreevy (+75000)
|272/ -16
|22.429
|$46,915.72
|T31
|Taylor Montgomery (+4500)
|272/ -16
|22.429
|$46,915.72
|T31
|Tano Goya (+30000)
|272/ -16
|22.429
|$46,915.71
|T31
|Lucas Herbert (+5000)
|272/ -16
|22.429
|$46,915.71
|T31
|Jeffrey Kang (+30000)
|272/ -16
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,915.71
|T31
|Martin Laird (+12500)
|272/ -16
|22.429
|$46,915.71
|T38
|MJ Daffue (+17500)
|273/ -15
|15.000
|$34,030.00
|T38
|Thomas Detry (+3300)
|273/ -15
|15.000
|$34,030.00
|T38
|Brent Grant (+40000)
|273/ -15
|15.000
|$34,030.00
|T38
|Keith Mitchell (+4000)
|273/ -15
|15.000
|$34,030.00
|T38
|Ryan Moore (+10000)
|273/ -15
|15.000
|$34,030.00
|T38
|Matti Schmid (+10000)
|273/ -15
|15.000
|$34,030.00
|T38
|Sebastián Vázquez (+50000)
|273/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$34,030.00
|T45
|Cameron Champ (+5500)
|274/ -14
|9.000
|$22,622.89
|T45
|Roberto Díaz (+50000)
|274/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,622.89
|T45
|James Hahn (+25000)
|274/ -14
|9.000
|$22,622.89
|T45
|Stephan Jaeger (+2800)
|274/ -14
|9.000
|$22,622.89
|T45
|Luke List (+3300)
|274/ -14
|9.000
|$22,622.89
|T45
|Brian Stuard (+100000)
|274/ -14
|9.000
|$22,622.89
|T45
|Adam Svensson (+3300)
|274/ -14
|n/a (Top 50)
|$22,622.89
|T45
|Richy Werenski (+35000)
|274/ -14
|9.000
|$22,622.89
|T45
|Jason Dufner (+30000)
|274/ -14
|9.000
|$22,622.88
|T54
|Lanto Griffin (+6600)
|275/ -13
|5.860
|$19,106.00
|T54
|K.H. Lee (+4500)
|275/ -13
|5.860
|$19,106.00
|T54
|Kevin Tway (+30000)
|275/ -13
|5.860
|$19,106.00
|T54
|Brandon Wu (+8000)
|275/ -13
|5.860
|$19,106.00
|T54
|Cameron Young (+1400)
|275/ -13
|n/a (Top 50)
|$19,106.00
|T59
|Hayden Buckley (+12500)
|276/ -12
|4.700
|$18,204.00
|T59
|Lucas Glover (+2200)
|276/ -12
|n/a (Top 50)
|$18,204.00
|T59
|Peter Malnati (+17500)
|276/ -12
|4.700
|$18,204.00
|T59
|Cameron Percy (+25000)
|276/ -12
|4.700
|$18,204.00
|T59
|Robby Shelton (+8000)
|276/ -12
|4.700
|$18,204.00
|T59
|Vince Whaley (+6600)
|276/ -12
|4.700
|$18,204.00
|T65
|Isidro Benitez (+100000)
|277/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,548.00
|T65
|Troy Merritt (+9000)
|277/ -11
|3.900
|$17,548.00
|T67
|Paul Haley II (+60000)
|278/ -10
|3.500
|$17,220.00
|T67
|J.J. Spaun (+2500)
|278/ -10
|3.500
|$17,220.00
|T69
|Chase Johnson (+75000)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,892.00
|T69
|Russell Knox (+20000)
|279/ -9
|3.100
|$16,892.00
|71
|Kelly Kraft (+12500)
|280/ -8
|2.900
|$16,646.00
|72
|Chez Reavie (+17500)
|281/ -7
|2.800
|$16,482.00
|73
|Ryan Armour (+40000)
|282/ -6
|2.700
|$16,318.00
