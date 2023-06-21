Golfbet Insider: Travelers Championship

Justin Thomas (+140 = Miss the Cut) … In addition to the result, the bet also loops in what would be his first 0-for-3 since the summer of 2017, but, and of course, he’s playing only the Travelers Championship this week. All related storylines merely are for the record. It’s fair to wonder if he’d have taken this week off if he didn’t burn his DNP at the Match Play, but as a PIP performer, he’s committed. So, it all boils down to his mindset, which we can’t quantify or read despite the rhetoric. As noted in Recap below, last week’s prop to Miss the Cut was +170, and the cut at the U.S. Open was low 60 and ties. This week’s cut returns to the customary low 65 and ties. It’s not that it’s significantly easier to cash, it’s not, but his odds of having the weekend off have shortened for obvious reasons. He’s also connected for only one top 25 at TPC River Highlands in seven tries. It was a T3 but it was seven years ago. In the big picture, I’d love for him to have a moment to reset and clear the mechanism. After that slump in 2017, he went on to win the PGA Championship and the Dell Technologies Championship en route to winning the FedExCup.