Golfbet Insider: RBC Canadian Open

First, start at the back and end-load your starts because golfers can score more points in the Playoffs. The RBC Canadian Open presents a relatively soft open, but I acknowledged in my comment in Expert Picks that I’m holstering the start for the No. 1 in my Power Rankings, two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy. This implies that I’m probably going to want to burn him in at least one major and the last two Playoffs events, but I might reserve all three for the sprint to the finish. And none of that has anything to do with the real-time forces in play on the global stage or any other relevant intangible that always impacts us at any time.