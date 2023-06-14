Golfbet Insider: U.S. Open

Collin Morikawa (+275 = Top 10) … He’s fine now, but we still need to tie off the loose end that frayed when he couldn’t go in the final round of the Memorial due to back spasms. He made clear in Tuesday’s presser at LACC not to read into how he’s going to look while teeing up his ball. To avoid an instantaneous setback, he’s planning to squat instead of bend – anyone who’s been beset by an injured back can understand and empathize – but the swing is unaffected. He’s just 26 years old, so he’s spry, but he’s no dummy. One of his repeated messages was how he was planning for four rounds this week. On one hand, it’s exactly what you expect him to say, but on the other, a pep talk with hot mics and live cameras can’t hurt. He’s struggled too much for his talent for too long in recent months, but because he’s among the small smattering to have competed at LACC in recent memory (2017 Walker Cup), anything short of a top 10 would be a disappointment. So, because there’s more negative than positive to this player, my endorsement is for the value he presents for that target.