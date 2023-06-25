Travelers Championship Payouts and Points: Keegan Bradley earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Playing for $3.6 million of a record purse of $20 million in a Designated event is the best kind of cure for a competitive hangover in the week immediately failing to play well enough to have a chance at $3.6 million of a record purse of $20 million in a major.
Keegan Bradley missed the cut at the U.S. Open last week by four strokes. On Sunday, he captured victory at the Travelers Championship by three to bank $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points. Regional son done great.
Not that he didn’t take backers at +8000 to win for a ride.
When Bradley birdied the par-4 12th hole in the final round, he was 26-under with only one bogey through 66 holes. He promptly bogeyed the par-5 13th and par-4 14th holes before settling for par at the par-4 15th. Another bogey at the par-3 16th followed, but he still was able to glide home with two more pars and a three-stroke margin. Despite the relatively safe cushion, it’s why there’s no such thing as running up (or down, as it were) the score in golf. Always play until the whistle blows.
Brian Harman was available at the same kickback at +8000, but even though he finished T2, that payday really never was in play given that he closed with 6-under 64. The other fella who shared runner-up honors was none other than Zac Blair, who was at +50000 and sported a field-low, 8-under 62 in the finale. It’s a career-best finish for the 32-year-old in his 161st start as a PGA TOUR member.
Blair has been navigating his schedule on a Major Medical Extension for which he needed 270.482 FedExCup points to fulfill. His haul at TPC River Highlands is 245 points, so he has just 25.482 points to find in his last seven starts to retain his card. With that no longer hovering in earnest, he can focus on qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs now that he’s 90th in points (after a rise of 54 spots).
Elsewhere, tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+600) finished in a three-way tie for fourth place. Defending champion Xander Schauffele (+1400) placed T19. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark (+4000) checked up at T29.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Keegan Bradley (+8000)
|257/ -23
|500.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Zac Blair (+50000)
|260/ -20
|245.000
|$1,780,000.00
|T2
|Brian Harman (+8000)
|260/ -20
|245.000
|$1,780,000.00
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay (+1100)
|261/ -19
|115.000
|$841,666.67
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler (+600)
|261/ -19
|115.000
|$841,666.67
|T4
|Chez Reavie (+22500)
|261/ -19
|115.000
|$841,666.66
|T7
|Denny McCarthy (+6600)
|262/ -18
|87.500
|$650,000.00
|T7
|Rory McIlroy (+1000)
|262/ -18
|87.500
|$650,000.00
|T9
|Corey Conners (+6600)
|263/ -17
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T9
|Min Woo Lee (+5500)
|263/ -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$525,000.00
|T9
|Alex Smalley (+20000)
|263/ -17
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T9
|Justin Thomas (+5500)
|263/ -17
|72.500
|$525,000.00
|T13
|Rickie Fowler (+3300)
|264/ -16
|58.500
|$405,000.00
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|264/ -16
|58.500
|$405,000.00
|T15
|Doug Ghim (+17500)
|265/ -15
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T15
|Emiliano Grillo (+15000)
|265/ -15
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T15
|Lucas Herbert (+20000)
|265/ -15
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T15
|Carson Young (+35000)
|265/ -15
|52.000
|$335,000.00
|T19
|Russell Henley (+4000)
|266/ -14
|43.000
|$245,800.00
|T19
|Shane Lowry (+5500)
|266/ -14
|43.000
|$245,800.00
|T19
|Xander Schauffele (+1400)
|266/ -14
|43.000
|$245,800.00
|T19
|Adam Scott (+8000)
|266/ -14
|43.000
|$245,800.00
|T19
|Greyson Sigg (+50000)
|266/ -14
|43.000
|$245,800.00
|T24
|Ludvig Aberg (+12500)
|267/ -13
|34.000
|$167,000.00
|T24
|Eric Cole (+15000)
|267/ -13
|34.000
|$167,000.00
|T24
|Austin Eckroat (+8000)
|267/ -13
|34.000
|$167,000.00
|T24
|Chesson Hadley (+50000)
|267/ -13
|34.000
|$167,000.00
|T24
|Aaron Rai (+12500)
|267/ -13
|34.000
|$167,000.00
|T29
|Wyndham Clark (+4000)
|268/ -12
|27.250
|$134,000.00
|T29
|Viktor Hovland (+1600)
|268/ -12
|27.250
|$134,000.00
|T29
|Sungjae Im (+5000)
|268/ -12
|27.250
|$134,000.00
|T29
|Zach Johnson (+50000)
|268/ -12
|27.250
|$134,000.00
|T33
|Cam Davis (+17500)
|269/ -11
|21.100
|$109,000.00
|T33
|Luke List (+30000)
|269/ -11
|21.100
|$109,000.00
|T33
|Ryan Palmer (+30000)
|269/ -11
|21.100
|$109,000.00
|T33
|Callum Tarren (+40000)
|269/ -11
|21.100
|$109,000.00
|T33
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|269/ -11
|21.100
|$109,000.00
|T38
|Nick Hardy (+20000)
|270/ -10
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T38
|Michael Kim (+30000)
|270/ -10
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T38
|Tom Kim (+3500)
|270/ -10
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T38
|Kelly Kraft (+100000)
|270/ -10
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T38
|Chad Ramey (+50000)
|270/ -10
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T38
|Kyle Reifers (+100000)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$83,000.00
|T38
|Sepp Straka (+15000)
|270/ -10
|15.000
|$83,000.00
|T45
|Jason Day (+5000)
|271/ -9
|10.250
|$61,200.00
|T45
|Tony Finau (+3300)
|271/ -9
|10.250
|$61,200.00
|T45
|Andrew Putnam (+12500)
|271/ -9
|10.250
|$61,200.00
|T45
|Davis Riley (+25000)
|271/ -9
|10.250
|$61,200.00
|T49
|Russell Knox (+75000)
|272/ -8
|8.500
|$51,533.34
|T49
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|272/ -8
|8.500
|$51,533.33
|T49
|Kevin Yu (+25000)
|272/ -8
|8.500
|$51,533.33
|T52
|Zecheng Dou (+50000)
|273/ -7
|6.750
|$47,900.00
|T52
|Webb Simpson (+30000)
|273/ -7
|6.750
|$47,900.00
|T52
|Sahith Theegala (+5500)
|273/ -7
|6.750
|$47,900.00
|T52
|Kevin Tway (+50000)
|273/ -7
|6.750
|$47,900.00
|T56
|Harry Hall (+30000)
|274/ -6
|5.500
|$46,000.00
|T56
|David Lipsky (+30000)
|274/ -6
|5.500
|$46,000.00
|T56
|Brett Stegmaier (+100000)
|274/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,000.00
|T56
|Justin Suh (+15000)
|274/ -6
|5.500
|$46,000.00
|T60
|Harris English (+5500)
|275/ -5
|4.800
|$44,600.00
|T60
|Tom Hoge (+20000)
|275/ -5
|4.800
|$44,600.00
|T60
|Cameron Young (+5000)
|275/ -5
|4.800
|$44,600.00
|63
|Ben Martin (+35000)
|276/ -4
|4.400
|$43,800.00
|T64
|Stephan Jaeger (+12500)
|277/ -3
|4.100
|$43,200.00
|T64
|Andrew Svoboda (+100000)
|277/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$43,200.00
|66
|Ryan Blaum (+50000)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$42,600.00
|67
|Andrew Landry (+100000)
|282/ 2
|3.600
|$42,200.00
