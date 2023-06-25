PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Travelers Championship Payouts and Points: Keegan Bradley earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Playing for $3.6 million of a record purse of $20 million in a Designated event is the best kind of cure for a competitive hangover in the week immediately failing to play well enough to have a chance at $3.6 million of a record purse of $20 million in a major.

    Keegan Bradley missed the cut at the U.S. Open last week by four strokes. On Sunday, he captured victory at the Travelers Championship by three to bank $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points. Regional son done great.

    Not that he didn’t take backers at +8000 to win for a ride.

    When Bradley birdied the par-4 12th hole in the final round, he was 26-under with only one bogey through 66 holes. He promptly bogeyed the par-5 13th and par-4 14th holes before settling for par at the par-4 15th. Another bogey at the par-3 16th followed, but he still was able to glide home with two more pars and a three-stroke margin. Despite the relatively safe cushion, it’s why there’s no such thing as running up (or down, as it were) the score in golf. Always play until the whistle blows.

    Brian Harman was available at the same kickback at +8000, but even though he finished T2, that payday really never was in play given that he closed with 6-under 64. The other fella who shared runner-up honors was none other than Zac Blair, who was at +50000 and sported a field-low, 8-under 62 in the finale. It’s a career-best finish for the 32-year-old in his 161st start as a PGA TOUR member.

    Blair has been navigating his schedule on a Major Medical Extension for which he needed 270.482 FedExCup points to fulfill. His haul at TPC River Highlands is 245 points, so he has just 25.482 points to find in his last seven starts to retain his card. With that no longer hovering in earnest, he can focus on qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs now that he’s 90th in points (after a rise of 54 spots).

    Elsewhere, tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+600) finished in a three-way tie for fourth place. Defending champion Xander Schauffele (+1400) placed T19. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark (+4000) checked up at T29.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1Keegan Bradley (+8000)257/ -23500.000$3,600,000.00
    T2Zac Blair (+50000)260/ -20245.000$1,780,000.00
    T2Brian Harman (+8000)260/ -20245.000$1,780,000.00
    T4Patrick Cantlay (+1100)261/ -19115.000$841,666.67
    T4Scottie Scheffler (+600)261/ -19115.000$841,666.67
    T4Chez Reavie (+22500)261/ -19115.000$841,666.66
    T7Denny McCarthy (+6600)262/ -1887.500$650,000.00
    T7Rory McIlroy (+1000)262/ -1887.500$650,000.00
    T9Corey Conners (+6600)263/ -1772.500$525,000.00
    T9Min Woo Lee (+5500)263/ -17n/a (non-member)$525,000.00
    T9Alex Smalley (+20000)263/ -1772.500$525,000.00
    T9Justin Thomas (+5500)263/ -1772.500$525,000.00
    T13Rickie Fowler (+3300)264/ -1658.500$405,000.00
    T13Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)264/ -1658.500$405,000.00
    T15Doug Ghim (+17500)265/ -1552.000$335,000.00
    T15Emiliano Grillo (+15000)265/ -1552.000$335,000.00
    T15Lucas Herbert (+20000)265/ -1552.000$335,000.00
    T15Carson Young (+35000)265/ -1552.000$335,000.00
    T19Russell Henley (+4000)266/ -1443.000$245,800.00
    T19Shane Lowry (+5500)266/ -1443.000$245,800.00
    T19Xander Schauffele (+1400)266/ -1443.000$245,800.00
    T19Adam Scott (+8000)266/ -1443.000$245,800.00
    T19Greyson Sigg (+50000)266/ -1443.000$245,800.00
    T24Ludvig Aberg (+12500)267/ -1334.000$167,000.00
    T24Eric Cole (+15000)267/ -1334.000$167,000.00
    T24Austin Eckroat (+8000)267/ -1334.000$167,000.00
    T24Chesson Hadley (+50000)267/ -1334.000$167,000.00
    T24Aaron Rai (+12500)267/ -1334.000$167,000.00
    T29Wyndham Clark (+4000)268/ -1227.250$134,000.00
    T29Viktor Hovland (+1600)268/ -1227.250$134,000.00
    T29Sungjae Im (+5000)268/ -1227.250$134,000.00
    T29Zach Johnson (+50000)268/ -1227.250$134,000.00
    T33Cam Davis (+17500)269/ -1121.100$109,000.00
    T33Luke List (+30000)269/ -1121.100$109,000.00
    T33Ryan Palmer (+30000)269/ -1121.100$109,000.00
    T33Callum Tarren (+40000)269/ -1121.100$109,000.00
    T33Gary Woodland (+10000)269/ -1121.100$109,000.00
    T38Nick Hardy (+20000)270/ -1015.000$83,000.00
    T38Michael Kim (+30000)270/ -1015.000$83,000.00
    T38Tom Kim (+3500)270/ -1015.000$83,000.00
    T38Kelly Kraft (+100000)270/ -1015.000$83,000.00
    T38Chad Ramey (+50000)270/ -1015.000$83,000.00
    T38Kyle Reifers (+100000)270/ -10n/a (non-member)$83,000.00
    T38Sepp Straka (+15000)270/ -1015.000$83,000.00
    T45Jason Day (+5000)271/ -910.250$61,200.00
    T45Tony Finau (+3300)271/ -910.250$61,200.00
    T45Andrew Putnam (+12500)271/ -910.250$61,200.00
    T45Davis Riley (+25000)271/ -910.250$61,200.00
    T49Russell Knox (+75000)272/ -88.500$51,533.34
    T49Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)272/ -88.500$51,533.33
    T49Kevin Yu (+25000)272/ -88.500$51,533.33
    T52Zecheng Dou (+50000)273/ -76.750$47,900.00
    T52Webb Simpson (+30000)273/ -76.750$47,900.00
    T52Sahith Theegala (+5500)273/ -76.750$47,900.00
    T52Kevin Tway (+50000)273/ -76.750$47,900.00
    T56Harry Hall (+30000)274/ -65.500$46,000.00
    T56David Lipsky (+30000)274/ -65.500$46,000.00
    T56Brett Stegmaier (+100000)274/ -6n/a (non-member)$46,000.00
    T56Justin Suh (+15000)274/ -65.500$46,000.00
    T60Harris English (+5500)275/ -54.800$44,600.00
    T60Tom Hoge (+20000)275/ -54.800$44,600.00
    T60Cameron Young (+5000)275/ -54.800$44,600.00
    63Ben Martin (+35000)276/ -44.400$43,800.00
    T64Stephan Jaeger (+12500)277/ -34.100$43,200.00
    T64Andrew Svoboda (+100000)277/ -3n/a (non-member)$43,200.00
    66Ryan Blaum (+50000)278/ -2n/a (non-member)$42,600.00
    67Andrew Landry (+100000)282/ 23.600$42,200.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

