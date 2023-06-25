Travelers Championship Payouts and Points: Keegan Bradley earns $3.6 million and 500 FedExCup points

When Bradley birdied the par-4 12th hole in the final round, he was 26-under with only one bogey through 66 holes. He promptly bogeyed the par-5 13th and par-4 14th holes before settling for par at the par-4 15th. Another bogey at the par-3 16th followed, but he still was able to glide home with two more pars and a three-stroke margin. Despite the relatively safe cushion, it’s why there’s no such thing as running up (or down, as it were) the score in golf. Always play until the whistle blows.