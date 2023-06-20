Tommy time: Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Kim trending ahead of Travelers Championship

Usually I like to push for some value in this slot but I’m going to throw up some chalk in Collin Morikawa (+100 to top 20, +2500 to win) and Denny McCarthy (+220 to top 20, +8000 to win). Morikawa was a fade for me at the U.S. Open based on his back issues suffered at the Memorial Tournament recently but he convinced me I should stay on his good side after a plucky fightback to T14 last week when he was trending towards a missed cut.

Morikawa also ranks fourth on TOUR for Birdie or Better percentage from 150-175 yards and second on TOUR in SG: Approach and fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green and driving accuracy. The reality is Morikawa has the perfect stat line to win here and if it wasn’t for the back issue, I’d probably advocate for across-the-board bets.