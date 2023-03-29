Golfbet Insider: Valero Texas Open

Tyrrell Hatton (+333 = Miss the Cut) … Perhaps the most compelling experience of the last 48 hours wasn’t the consternation of his omission from the Power Rankings but the fact that there was nary a peep that Rickie Fowler was slotted No. 1. There isn’t any value to that in the realm of betting for Fowler but it does strongly suggest that ownership percentages in fantasy circles will be reflective of confidence en masse. Meanwhile, the Englishman is coming off an 0-3-0 performance at the Match Play where he cited a sore right hand early in the tournament. It’s been a little over three years since he had surgery on the same hand, but even though he returned rapidly and in form early in 2020, the potential impact of new doubt on the ability to perform free of it must be respected. He’s making his tournament debut at TPC San Antonio where hand and wrist injuries have occurred in rocky lies far from fairways and approaches, and, of course, the Masters is on deck, so consider the speculative wager. It’s easily the friendliest of the smattering on the board. Besides, a make-the-cut prop was worth just one-fifth of a kickback at last check.