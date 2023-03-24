Backing players with something to play for in Austin

Schauffele is, very quietly, right in the mix to win this championship. I did not see too much love for him pre-tournament and I don’t believe he’s really received much of the buzz since, despite a 2-0 start in group play. He did pan out very strongly in my numbers crunch prior to the event teeing off, but I didn’t feel I was getting a fair outright price on him pre-tourney, so I ultimately held off. I’m starting to feel however, that his somewhat under-the-radar success through two days, is something to be reckoned with. On Friday, he takes on Tom Hoge, who is 0-2 so far in group play. Hoge has not been playing poorly, making multiple birdies in both of his losing efforts. But having done that with nothing to show for it, I suspect he might be frustrated and ready to pack his bags with no chance to advance. I’ll lay the price with Xander and the run that he is currently enjoying.