Matt Kuchar could play spoiler at Valero Texas Open

Rodgers is among the more decorated players still in search of his first TOUR win, and this is absolutely a setting where a maiden triumph makes sense. But it’s hard to play from the lead for one day, let alone three, and it felt like if Rodgers was going to get it done he would’ve added distance from the field during the third round. Instead, he went the other direction – including a bogey on No. 18 that halved his advantage. The oddsmakers are showing their hand, so to speak, by pricing Conners ahead despite their flipped positions on the leaderboard. But I’m certainly not buying any Rodgers stock at this price given the circumstances.