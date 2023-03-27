Power Rankings: Valero Texas Open

At their best, you can rightfully group Kevin Chappell (2017), Andrew Landry (2018), Corey Conners (2019) and J.J. Spaun (2022) as ball-strikers by profession. The Oaks Course is stingy off the tee and on approach, and especially in the winds of the Texas Hill Country, so confidence with the longest clubs is a prerequisite. Another commonality among the four is that none was a PGA TOUR rookie when he broke through. Each already had pegged it here at least once before, too.