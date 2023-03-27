Power Rankings: Valero Texas Open
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
While last week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play most resembles the PGA TOUR’s method of March Madness, that tournament is condensed into just five days, so the focus needs to be broadened to get the full effect of the TOUR’s version. With six tournaments covering just four weeks, the extended stretch across March is a different kind of delirium, and this month has been no exception.
Hovering just under the headlines has been the fact that four of the six winners in March have been first-timers on the PGA TOUR. The coronations present a natural segue into this week’s Valero Texas Open that has yielded four breakthroughs in its last five editions. That ain’t no foolin’, even with April 1 on the horizon.
A field of 144 is poised to give it a go on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. Details of the setup and more can be found below.
Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, Charley Hoffman and Kazuki Higa will be among the notables reviewed in Golfbet Insider.
TPC San Antonio presents one of the most challenging tee-to-green tests of the season but it’s not surprising that it’s been a haven for breakthroughs in recent years, at least when you drill down into the profiles.
At their best, you can rightfully group Kevin Chappell (2017), Andrew Landry (2018), Corey Conners (2019) and J.J. Spaun (2022) as ball-strikers by profession. The Oaks Course is stingy off the tee and on approach, and especially in the winds of the Texas Hill Country, so confidence with the longest clubs is a prerequisite. Another commonality among the four is that none was a PGA TOUR rookie when he broke through. Each already had pegged it here at least once before, too.
In the macro, on courses that reward ball-striking as much at TPC San Antonio, golfers who are average in putting or who arrive in search of form on the greens are benefited by the value of par. In the context of ease, and even though it’s a stock par 72, TPC San Antonio positions closer to Bay Hill, than it does any shootout.
Last year’s scoring average was a very fine 71.763. Spaun prevailed at 13-under 275 on the firm, fair and consistent test. The 36-hole fell at 1-under 143, but it’d be impressive if it lands that low again this week.
Breezy conditions are in store on Thursday and Friday. Gusts up to 30 mph are part and parcel with energy that will trigger rain and storms in the region. It’s forecast to quiet on the weekend, but the wind machine never is dialed to dead calm in these parts.
To help keep things copacetic, greens won’t run longer than 11½ feed on the Stimpmeter. This is normal on the overseeded bermuda greens at TPC San Antonio. The rough flanking fairways again is trimmed to 2½ inches, while the grass on the far edges familiarly will be as high as six inches.
Once again, the Valero Texas Open is the last qualifier for the Masters. Only 11 in the field as of Monday afternoon are exempt into the first major of the year. This tournament also is the last open among individual competitions until the Mexico Open at Vidanta in four weeks, but top 10s would be eligible for the RBC Heritage in two weeks, pending space.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous perspectives. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers
WEDNESDAY: Golfbet Insider
SUNDAY: Payouts and Points, Medical Extensions, Qualifiers, Reshuffle
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.