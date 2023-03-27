Odds Outlook: Hatton highlights top choices at the Valero Texas Open

Dissecting the field of 144 the week before a major is always tricky. Corey Conners (+2000) is second choice but doesn't have a top-10 payday in the 2023 portion of the season from seven starts. The Canadian is a previous winner here as he picked up the trophy in 2019, but wasn't in the field the Monday morning of tournament week. He won the qualifier and then went on to set the tournament scoring record (20 under) to become the first Monday qualifying champion since 2010. He's never missed the cut here in four starts and T35 last year was the "worst" of his four visits.