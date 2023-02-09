PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

2022-23 Korn Ferry Tour Graduate Reshuffle

1 Min Read

Golfbet

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Reorders to occur at the conclusion of these tournaments

    • The RSM Classic (Nov. 20)

    • The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 19)

    • Valero Texas Open (April 2)

    • Charles Schwab Challenge (May 28)

    • Genesis Scottish Open/Barbasol Championship (July 16)


    NOTE: Nick Hardy was removed and promoted to the Major Medical category when he finished in a three-way T67 at the Fortinet Championship. (He began 2022-23 with a Minor Medical Extension running concurrent with his status as a Korn Ferry Tour Finals grad.)


    Gain/Loss reflects movement if next reorder occurred this week.


    * - In the field at the WM Phoenix Open as of Feb. 6.

    # - Top-10 alternate at the WM Phoenix Open as of Feb. 6.

    PositionGolferFedExCup PointsGain/Loss
    1*Taylor Montgomery (Rookie)675.8560
    2#Thomas Detry (Rookie)542.8390
    3#Tyson Alexander (Rookie)347.067-3
    4#Ben Taylor394.5700
    5#Ben Griffin (Rookie)361.0310
    6#Will Gordon280.723-5
    7#Kevin Yu (Rookie)339.2800
    8David Lingmerth212.900-5
    9Robby Shelton330.089+1
    10S.H. Kim (Rookie)306.137+1
    11Byeong Hun An274.929-1
    12Dean Burmester (Rookie)212.040-2
    13*Davis Thompson (Rookie)459.118+10
    14Joseph Bramlett285.937+4
    15Harrison Endycott (Rookie)169.7140
    16Ryan Armour137.317-1
    17Chris Stroud [MEDICAL]106.588-5
    18Zecheng Dou107.143-3
    19Henrik Norlander97.750-6
    20Paul Haley II101.849-4
    21Erik Barnes (Rookie)141.225+5
    22Harry Hall (Rookie)132.106+3
    23Austin Cook91.279-5
    24Brian Stuard70.706-9
    25Eric Cole (Rookie)137.000+7
    26Ben Martin130.492+6
    27MJ Daffue50.593-10
    28Scott Harrington39.221-11
    29Nico Echavarria (Rookie)88.3890
    30Carl Yuan (Rookie)71.429-2
    31Kyle Westmoreland (Rookie)59.393-5
    32Austin Eckroat (Rookie)84.499+1
    33Michael Kim105.813+10
    34Brice Garnett62.2600
    35Brent Grant (Rookie)91.844+8
    36Tano Goya (Rookie)60.279+1
    37Philip Knowles (Rookie)17.800-5
    38Vincent Norrman (Rookie)32.351-2
    39Trevor Cone (Rookie)14.538-4
    40Brandon Matthews (Rookie)14.500-4
    41Kevin Roy (Rookie)11.150-4
    42Matti Schmid (Rookie)95.600+16
    43Michael Gligic9.000-3
    44Carson Young (Rookie)8.800-3
    45Sam Stevens (Rookie)88.150+15
    46Trevor Werbylo (Rookie)29.885+5
    47Augusto Núñez (Rookie)46.814+9
    48Nicholas Lindheim0-1
    49Anders Albertson7.620+1
    50Bronson Burgoon [MEDICAL]00
    51Chad Collins [MEDICAL}00
    52Tim Wilkinson [MEDICAL}00
    53Vince Covello [MEDICAL]00

    By Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.