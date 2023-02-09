2022-23 Korn Ferry Tour Graduate Reshuffle
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Reorders to occur at the conclusion of these tournaments
• The RSM Classic (Nov. 20)
• The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 19)
• Valero Texas Open (April 2)
• Charles Schwab Challenge (May 28)
• Genesis Scottish Open/Barbasol Championship (July 16)
NOTE: Nick Hardy was removed and promoted to the Major Medical category when he finished in a three-way T67 at the Fortinet Championship. (He began 2022-23 with a Minor Medical Extension running concurrent with his status as a Korn Ferry Tour Finals grad.)
Gain/Loss reflects movement if next reorder occurred this week.
* - In the field at the WM Phoenix Open as of Feb. 6.
# - Top-10 alternate at the WM Phoenix Open as of Feb. 6.
|Position
|Golfer
|FedExCup Points
|Gain/Loss
|1
|*Taylor Montgomery (Rookie)
|675.856
|0
|2
|#Thomas Detry (Rookie)
|542.839
|0
|3
|#Tyson Alexander (Rookie)
|347.067
|-3
|4
|#Ben Taylor
|394.570
|0
|5
|#Ben Griffin (Rookie)
|361.031
|0
|6
|#Will Gordon
|280.723
|-5
|7
|#Kevin Yu (Rookie)
|339.280
|0
|8
|David Lingmerth
|212.900
|-5
|9
|Robby Shelton
|330.089
|+1
|10
|S.H. Kim (Rookie)
|306.137
|+1
|11
|Byeong Hun An
|274.929
|-1
|12
|Dean Burmester (Rookie)
|212.040
|-2
|13
|*Davis Thompson (Rookie)
|459.118
|+10
|14
|Joseph Bramlett
|285.937
|+4
|15
|Harrison Endycott (Rookie)
|169.714
|0
|16
|Ryan Armour
|137.317
|-1
|17
|Chris Stroud [MEDICAL]
|106.588
|-5
|18
|Zecheng Dou
|107.143
|-3
|19
|Henrik Norlander
|97.750
|-6
|20
|Paul Haley II
|101.849
|-4
|21
|Erik Barnes (Rookie)
|141.225
|+5
|22
|Harry Hall (Rookie)
|132.106
|+3
|23
|Austin Cook
|91.279
|-5
|24
|Brian Stuard
|70.706
|-9
|25
|Eric Cole (Rookie)
|137.000
|+7
|26
|Ben Martin
|130.492
|+6
|27
|MJ Daffue
|50.593
|-10
|28
|Scott Harrington
|39.221
|-11
|29
|Nico Echavarria (Rookie)
|88.389
|0
|30
|Carl Yuan (Rookie)
|71.429
|-2
|31
|Kyle Westmoreland (Rookie)
|59.393
|-5
|32
|Austin Eckroat (Rookie)
|84.499
|+1
|33
|Michael Kim
|105.813
|+10
|34
|Brice Garnett
|62.260
|0
|35
|Brent Grant (Rookie)
|91.844
|+8
|36
|Tano Goya (Rookie)
|60.279
|+1
|37
|Philip Knowles (Rookie)
|17.800
|-5
|38
|Vincent Norrman (Rookie)
|32.351
|-2
|39
|Trevor Cone (Rookie)
|14.538
|-4
|40
|Brandon Matthews (Rookie)
|14.500
|-4
|41
|Kevin Roy (Rookie)
|11.150
|-4
|42
|Matti Schmid (Rookie)
|95.600
|+16
|43
|Michael Gligic
|9.000
|-3
|44
|Carson Young (Rookie)
|8.800
|-3
|45
|Sam Stevens (Rookie)
|88.150
|+15
|46
|Trevor Werbylo (Rookie)
|29.885
|+5
|47
|Augusto Núñez (Rookie)
|46.814
|+9
|48
|Nicholas Lindheim
|0
|-1
|49
|Anders Albertson
|7.620
|+1
|50
|Bronson Burgoon [MEDICAL]
|0
|0
|51
|Chad Collins [MEDICAL}
|0
|0
|52
|Tim Wilkinson [MEDICAL}
|0
|0
|53
|Vince Covello [MEDICAL]
|0
|0
