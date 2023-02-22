Golfbet Insider: The Honda Classic

Luke Donald (+800 = Top English) … The top-rated Brit of the seven in the field is Aaron Rai, who is one of my Sleepers, and Donald is the longest among them for the prop that I’ve selected, but he has four more starts at PGA National (11 total) than the other six combined. That has to count for something on a course and in conditions that cater to his small ball. Furthermore, while you’re hurling reasons back at me for why it’s foolish to invest even a fraction of a unit, none of the others are presenting enough zing to eliminate pause for the same consideration. Plan to play a similar game with me with him at Harbour Town if he squeezes into that field.