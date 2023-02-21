Sleeper Picks: The Honda Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Garrick Higgo (+220 for a Top 20) … The Honda Classic celebrated its 50th anniversary last year but without a lefty among its list of champions; well, unless you approve Blaine McCallister's putting stroke that set what was then the tournament record of 22-under 266 at TPC Eagle Trace in 1989. So, yeah, that counts, but Higgo stays entirely on that side of the ball. At just 23 years young, he’s taken more punches than he’s given, but he’s made some noise early in what is his second full season on the PGA TOUR. He popped for a solo third in Mississippi in the fall and has added a pair of top 20s in the last four weeks. You never mind a South African when the wind blows, especially a talent for whom his approach game has been his strength of late.
Aaron Rai (+225 for a Top 20) … Last year this week, Sepp Straka was a Sleeper at +400 for a Top 20. The message was that he’s balanced and playing well upon arrival. Rai presents a similar profile in his return trip after a T66 well back of Straka’s championship pace. The Englishman does his best work from tee to green and he scores well on the par 4s, crucial with a dozen dotting PGA National. He’s also 4-for-5 in 2023 with a T29 last week at Riviera where he flashed his game in a microcosm.
Mark Hubbard (+350 for a Top 20) … You can go down whatever rabbit hole you find and you’re unlikely to surface video of a snail taming a bear, much less a story of an encounter. OK, so that’s a lot of animals and a tenuous connection to the free-spirited 33-year-old who has set the snail loose on occasion but is unlikely to make an appearance if his owner remains consistent at PGA National, home of, naturally, The Bear Trap, which has revealed a softer underbelly when Hubbard has appeared. Since 2020, he’s 3-for-3 with two top 15s and a scoring average of exactly 70.
Harry Higgs … Staying in the lane of the free spirits, this 31-year-old has made an adjustment in his perspective that has yielded five paydays in his last six starts, two of which going for a top 25. The affable personality is a short-lister for sponsor exemptions, when necessary, and they’ll come in handy playing on conditional status, but the pressure is eased at 109th in the FedExCup. Timely putting has been the tangible product of his upturn, but it was laser-like iron play that set the stage for a T19 at PGA National in 2021. He led the field that week in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and both par-3 and par-5 scoring, so the memory bank is rich with positive vibes.
Zach Johnson … None of the 46-year-old’s 12 PGA TOUR victories were in Florida, and he’s done more damage on other sites in the state than PGA National, but he still deserves attention as a potential threat in matchup scenarios. He’s 3-for-3 in 2023 and slots inside the top 25 in both fairways hit and Strokes Gained: Putting, so he’s not yet wholly distracted by his duties as the Ryder Cup captain. And if you’re feeling frisky, the most recent of his 83 career top 10s was right here in 2021.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.