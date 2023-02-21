Sleeper Picks: The Honda Classic

Garrick Higgo (+220 for a Top 20) … The Honda Classic celebrated its 50th anniversary last year but without a lefty among its list of champions; well, unless you approve Blaine McCallister's putting stroke that set what was then the tournament record of 22-under 266 at TPC Eagle Trace in 1989. So, yeah, that counts, but Higgo stays entirely on that side of the ball. At just 23 years young, he’s taken more punches than he’s given, but he’s made some noise early in what is his second full season on the PGA TOUR. He popped for a solo third in Mississippi in the fall and has added a pair of top 20s in the last four weeks. You never mind a South African when the wind blows, especially a talent for whom his approach game has been his strength of late.